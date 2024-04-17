The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Phantogram, Tegan and Sara, and More to Play at 2024 Just Like Heaven Festival

The music festival mania continues this spring with a celebration of indie rock and electro dance music coming to Brookside at The Rose Bowl on May 18. The fourth annual Just Like Heaven Festival features performances by The Postal Service (half of which is Goleta-raised musician Jimmy Tamborello) and Death Cab for Cutie — celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed, respective albums Give Up and Transatlanticism.

Fans in the know, know that Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard is Tamborello’s partner in The Postal Service, so the local connection continues for these two intertwining bands who are currently co-headlining a tour.

Other bands at the one-day festival include Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Gossip, Tegan and Sara, Washed Out, and many more.

In addition to the 20th anniversaries of Death Cab for Cutie’s and The Postal Service’s seminal albums (The Postal Service will actually play their influential, platinum-selling album Give Up in its entirety), Just Like Heaven also commemorates other artist milestones, including Gossip’s first U.S. festival performance following the release of their hotly anticipated album Real Power (their first album release in 12 years), Swedish electro-pop group Miike Snow’s first performance since 2019 (also at Just Like Heaven), and Brazilian indie rock band CSS’s (a k a Cansei de Ser Sexy) 20th anniversary celebration.

Passes are now on sale for the Just Like Heaven Festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 18, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena. See justlikeheavenfest.com for more information and details.