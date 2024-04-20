Theater Review | ‘The ‘A’ Train’ Hits the Station with a Laugh and a Tear

A parent (of twins no less) navigating her way through her child’s Autism Spectrum Disorder — aka her ride on The ‘A’ Train — sounds more like a barrel of tears than a barrel of laughs, but thanks to Anne Torsiglieri, the writer and star of this (almost) one-woman tour de force, the show offers laughter, tears, and a whole lot of insight into what it means to live in this particular story.

Based on her own true story, I said it’s “almost” a one-woman show, because it’s also “almost” a musical, with original music written and performed by Torsiglieri and her collaborator Brad Carroll, who accompanies her on stage in the show, which is currently having its West Coast premiere run at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura (through April 28).

Both heartbreaking and funny, with more than a few well-placed expletives, Torsiglieri — a Broadway veteran and UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater/Dance Professor and Director of the BFA Actor Training Program — shines in a role she was literally born to play. It’s a no holds barred look at the joys of everyday victories of parenthood — large and small — set against the landscape of constant frustrations of having to deal with a bureaucratic medical system and an often even more-baffling public school system in order to get her son the things he needs.

Annie Torsiglieri in The ‘A Train | Photo: Lore Photography

My only criticisms about the show are minor. The staging is static, and a clever framing device using various train stops as descriptors (i.e. “Next Stop, Shit Hits the Fan Station” and “Next Stop, Catastrophe or Celebration Station,” etc.) could easily have been graphically incorporated, as well as verbalized to add a little more liveliness to the set. I also would have liked to have had just a bit more explanation of the initial story before her character becomes a parent. Torsiglieri herself was a Broadway actress; was the woman she plays also on Broadway before she was a mom? She sings like she was, and she dances like she was, but it’s never really explained what her life was like before she gets on The ‘A’ Train. I think a little more exposition would have given the story a lot more grounding.

But minor quibbles aside, The ‘A’ Train — somewhat miraculously — manages to tackle a very difficult subject with grace and humor. It’s informative, inspiring, and funny, without an ounce of sanctimoniousness or preachiness. Multiple points of view about the complicated variations of Autism and the myriad opinions about services, treatment, and even vocabulary are incorporated into the show, which doesn’t tell you what to think exactly, just paints a picture for you.

It’s quite a difficult tightrope to walk, but Torsiglieri and The ‘A’ Train pull it off with aplomb.

The ‘A’ Train is playing at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura through April 28. See rubicontheatre.org for tickets and additional information.