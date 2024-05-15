Bubba

Credit: Courtesy

Bubba is not just your average dog – he’s a well-behaved boy who loves chilling with humans and having a blast with other pup pals. He’s got some fierce tiger stripes and white blaze on his face that make him stand out from the pack. He’s neutered, about 2 years old, and is a solid 72.00 lbs. of pure love and cuddles. Bubba is ready to find his forever home and bring some serious joy and laughter into someone’s life. Are you ready for some Bubba-licious fun? Call today to learn more about Bubba and set up a meet!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bubba and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.