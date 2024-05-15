Big G’s Barbecue Fuses American, Mexican, and Guatemalan Cuisines

Big G’s Barbecue Fuses

By Matt Kettmann | May 16, 2024

Purists may freak out, but it’s about time that someone spiced up American barbecue. That’s what Gabriel and Misha De Loera are doing through Big G’s Barbecue, which employs traditional slow-cooking techniques — currently via a 250-gallon, eight-foot smoker — that are enhanced by the flavors and flare of both Mexico and Guatemala.

“We’re creating our own type of Latino-American barbecue,” said Gabriel, a k a Big G. “It’s the best of all three worlds: American barbecue, tacos and beans from Mexico, and then our sides and seasonings are from Guatemalan culture.” A common menu might be smoked tri-tip tacos with homemade salsas by his friend Diego Buenrostro, and then mac and cheese plus Mexican cowboy beans with chorizo and peppers, or a Guatemalan rice-and-bean combo called casado.

The catering company, which has been serving private parties for a few years but only recently started doing public pop-ups, is just one job for De Loera, who also works for the City of Santa Barbara and at the Simpson House Inn. He learned such work ethic from his dad, who is from Mexico and runs De Loera Gardening Services.

“The passion of having his own company and doing things that he feels are the right, responsible, honest way — that started resonating with me,” said De Loera, who just worked a weekend day with his father. “You’re never too old to go back to work with your dad.”

He learned cooking from his mom, who is Guatemalan and worked as a caretaker and housekeeper in Montecito, where she helped host family parties. He said that culture’s cuisine is more savory and earthy compared to the spiciness of Mexico, with lots of banana-leaf-wrapped dishes, and he’ll be introducing more of those sides soon, such as plantains and mashed black beans.

“We are offering something different that you don’t see around here,” said De Loera. “I’m just trying to feed the people.”

See gabrieldeloera.wixsite.com/bgsb805 and @big_gsbarbecue on Instagram.