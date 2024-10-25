Elubia’s Kitchen Wins First Place in Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge

Voters have spoken and Elubia’s Kitchen, a Latin-American food truck in Goleta with an all gluten-free menu has emerged victorious in the Vegan Chef Challenge.



As awareness grows of the health benefits of plant-based diets for both people and for the planet, vegan menu items have become more and more common at all different types of restaurants. In order to promote more vegan options, Jen Smith recently organized the Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long challenge where

local restaurants were recruited to add vegan specials to their menus. Diners voted for their favorite vegan dishes with the multi-pronged goals of enticing chefs to meet with the challenge and experiment with plant-based dishes, keep those options on their menus long-term, and to inspire non-vegan patrons to try new dishes.



More than 200 people (including vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eaters) voted for various chefs and dishes, and the winners were honored at a private ceremony on October 15 at Santa Barbara Pizza House.



“Vegans want more options, and restaurants want more customers, making the challenge a win- win,” wrote Smith.

Bluewater Grill’s Vegan Biscoff Cheesecake| Photo: Courtesy

Zen Yai Thai Cuisine’s Vegan Thai Noodle Curry with Tofu | Photo: Courtesy

Isla Vista Food Co-Op Downtown Market’s Vegan Bahn Mi with Tempeh | Photo: Courtesy

Goodland Waffles & Melts complete vegan breakfast waffle | Photo: Courtesy

Padaro Beach Grill’s Taco Salad | Photo: Courtesy

Finch & Fork Restaurant’s Smoked Oyster Mushroom Tostada| Photo: Courtesy

Fala Bar’s Hot Dog | Photo: Courtesy

Convivo Restaurant & Bar’s roasted carrots | Photo: Courtesy

Shang Hai Restaurant’s mini crispy vegan bao | Photo: Courtesy

Scarlett Begonia’s coconut parfait | Photo: Courtesy

The Patterson Ave. Pizza from Santa Barbara Pizza House | Photo: Courtesy

Sachi -Saigon Restaurant’s Tofu Tantanmen | Photo: Courtesy

The award winning restaurants were:

1st Place: Elubia’s Kitchen

2nd Place: Fala Bar

3rd Place: ShangHai Restaurant

Bluewater Grill: Best Dessert

Convivo Restaurant & Bar: Best Appetizer

Finch & Fork Restaurant: Most Creative Entree

Goodland Waffles & Melts: Best Breakfast

Isla Vista Downtown Market: Best Sandwich

Los Tarascos Bakery & Deli: Best Baked Goods

Padaro Beach Grill: Best Salad

Sachi – Saigon Restaurant: Organizers’ Favorite

Santa Barbara Pizza House: Best Pizza

Scarlett Begonia: Best Healthy Breakfast

Soul Bites: Best Comfort Food

Zen Yai Thai Cuisine: Best Curry Dish



For more information on the Vegan Chef Challenge, see veganchefchallenge.org.