Elubia’s Kitchen Wins First Place in Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge
Additional Honors Go to Fala Bar, ShangHai Restaurant, and More
Voters have spoken and Elubia’s Kitchen, a Latin-American food truck in Goleta with an all gluten-free menu has emerged victorious in the Vegan Chef Challenge.
As awareness grows of the health benefits of plant-based diets for both people and for the planet, vegan menu items have become more and more common at all different types of restaurants. In order to promote more vegan options, Jen Smith recently organized the Santa Barbara Vegan Chef Challenge, a month-long challenge where
local restaurants were recruited to add vegan specials to their menus. Diners voted for their favorite vegan dishes with the multi-pronged goals of enticing chefs to meet with the challenge and experiment with plant-based dishes, keep those options on their menus long-term, and to inspire non-vegan patrons to try new dishes.
More than 200 people (including vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eaters) voted for various chefs and dishes, and the winners were honored at a private ceremony on October 15 at Santa Barbara Pizza House.
“Vegans want more options, and restaurants want more customers, making the challenge a win- win,” wrote Smith.
The award winning restaurants were:
1st Place: Elubia’s Kitchen
2nd Place: Fala Bar
3rd Place: ShangHai Restaurant
Bluewater Grill: Best Dessert
Convivo Restaurant & Bar: Best Appetizer
Finch & Fork Restaurant: Most Creative Entree
Goodland Waffles & Melts: Best Breakfast
Isla Vista Downtown Market: Best Sandwich
Los Tarascos Bakery & Deli: Best Baked Goods
Padaro Beach Grill: Best Salad
Sachi – Saigon Restaurant: Organizers’ Favorite
Santa Barbara Pizza House: Best Pizza
Scarlett Begonia: Best Healthy Breakfast
Soul Bites: Best Comfort Food
Zen Yai Thai Cuisine: Best Curry Dish
For more information on the Vegan Chef Challenge, see veganchefchallenge.org.