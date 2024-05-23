Credit: Courtesy

Taylor

“Nice to meet you, where you been? My name is Taylor, and I can show you incredible things.” Taylor may not have been named after Taylor Swift, but he does have a Blank Space in his heart since he is homeless. This sweet, silly, two-year-old boy is just waiting for someone to love him!

Come meet me at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara campus! They are open for walk-in adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Credit: Courtesy

Toffee

This male guinea-pig is an Abbysinian mix with a luxurious cream and white coat. He is very sociable, loves to be held and interacted with, and could be an excellent companion for another single male. As can be seen by his portrait, Toffee is a very thoughtful guinea pig, seeing visions of lettuce, cilantro and carrot in his mind’s eye. Will you be the one to make Toffee’s dreams of fresh salad and snuggles come true?

Credit: Courtesy

Bezai

This male bunny is a dutch mix breed and is a perfect smallish size. He is very, very gentle, easy-going, and has good litter habits. He was brought to BUNS by a family that loved and cared well for him but could no longer keep him. Bezai is so cute and gentle that we know he will get adopted soon, so don’t miss out on the chance to have him for your very own!

So come visit BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) and meet lots of healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped bunnies and also guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sunfrom 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.