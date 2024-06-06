Hawkeye

Credit: Courtesy

Hawkeye is a lovely, energetic 6-year-old kitty. He absolutely adores pats, cuddles, and playing with toys! He’s the perfect companion for someone ready to give him lots of attention and playtime. Hawkeye goes crazy for catnip and is exceptionally vocal, always ready to greet you with happy meows and affectionate leg rubs. He’s got an adventurous spirit and loves spending time exploring the runs at our shelter, so he does well around some fresh air! He enjoys the company of visitors and is always eager to say hello.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Madison

Madison is a 3 month old miniature/ Schnauzer mix. Madison’s friendly and gentle nature makes her the perfect companion dog or an excellent addition to a home with another pet!

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118