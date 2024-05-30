Leia

Leia, is a lively 1-year-old Border Collie on the lookout for a new home sweet home. She happiest when she have a furry friend by her side, boosting her confidence and making every day an adventure. Meeting new people might make her a tad shy, but here’s the secret: she’s a total softie, especially with kids! Leia quickly warms up to their playful spirits, and she becomes fast friends. Leia is hoping to find a forever friend who’s around a lot, creating a calm and cozy atmosphere. Apply to adopt Leia today! syvhumane.org

Credit: Courtesy

Opal, Pearl, and Onyx

Three little gems named Opal, Pearl, and Onyx are ready to be spoiled!

Life started out disastrous for these kittens. You see, someone saw no value in their life and tossed them into a dumpster along with other siblings, two of which had died when they were discovered. Thank you to the wonderful foster couple for all the work they did to reassure these kitties that not all humans are cruel.

Their life will only get better when they finds their forever home!

Opal, Pearl and Onyx have had a vet exam and are tested for Felv/FIV. They are also wormed, had their first FVRCP vaccines and are spayed and microchipped.

We have a lot of kittens at RESQCATS. Potential adopters are invited to set an appointment time to meet them by calling (805)563-9424 or contacting jeffyne through the website: www.RESQCATS.org