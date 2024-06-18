Whiskey Myers Show Canceled Due to Illness

Santa Barbara Bowl passed along the following message from the Texas-based band Whiskey Myers, who unfortunately had to cancel tonight’s concert.

Hey y’all,

We’ve got some tough news to share. Cody Cannon has been fighting through illness these past few shows and doing everything possible to give you the show you deserve; however, due to the fact that we can not sing, we need to cancel tonight’s concert in Santa Barbara to give him time to recover and avoid long-term vocal damage.

We know this is a huge bummer for everyone who was excited to see the show, and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and Cody’s getting the rest and care he needs to bounce back.

AS OF RIGHT NOW, the rest of the shows this week are still happening. Thank you for your understanding and support. We can’t wait to rock with you again soon!

Much love,

Whiskey Myers

According to a message on the website at sbbowl.org, refunds are available at the point of purchase.