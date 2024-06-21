MOXI Celebrates Millionth Visitor

Bringing in their one millionth visitor with a bang, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, celebrated with a DJ and prize giveaway. Invited downstairs with the promise of a surprise, an eager crowd gathered around the entrance of MOXI.

The kids inside cheered with anticipation as DJ Gavin Roy played music while they waited. And at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, the millionth visitor to MOXI walked through the door. Confetti cannons shot off to celebrate the arrival of millionth guest Vincent Regina and his two kids Vivanne and Dante.

Though Regina had already been on his way to MOXI to entertain the family on a summer day, he got the pleasant surprise that he had won a shopping spree in the MOXI store, as well as some gifts from local restaurants and MOXI’s business partners.

“It was very exciting,” Regina said, as his kids pulled him inside to play. “We didn’t have a clue, this is amazing.” He said he was looking forward to searching the store once the kids had their fill of racing cars and making crafts — their favorite things.

Millionth Vistor Vincent Regina and his kids | Credit: Richelle Boyd

Regina after his win | Credit: Richelle Boyd

Crowd waiting | Credit: Richelle Boyd

And the fun didn’t stop there. Kids took to the floor to throw confetti again, joining in the celebration as the music started up for another hour and a half of fun. The MOXI team also took to the floor for a dance party, welcoming each guest with additional cheers.

“What an accomplishment! We’re thrilled to have become such an integral part of the Santa Barbara experience and a trusted resource for science learning,” stated Robin Gose, MOXI President and CEO, in advance of the event. “We’re looking forward to many years of fun and discovery ahead.”

Kids quickly pulled their parents away once the dazzle of the confetti was done, and took off to the exhibits. MOXI is currently featuring a new exhibit called Measurement Rules, filled with items like a person-sized weight scale and a giant measuring tape.

They are also extending their hours till 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through August 27 (otherwise they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily), so you can keep summer weeknights full of fun for the family.

MOXI is located at 125 State Street; see moxi.org for additional information.

Millionth Visitor Vincent Regina and his kids enter MOXI to a confetti celebration. | Credit: Richelle Boyd