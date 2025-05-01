An Enchanting Evening at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Between the magical glow of the neon signs, the gleeful buzz from smiling riders, and the saccharine aroma of funnel cake permeating the air, the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo surely surpassed my expectations of a traditional evening at the fair.

The 2025 Santa Barbara Fair & Expo continues through May 4 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Upon entering through the colorblock entryway inscribed with an enormous wooden sign that read ‘80s Flashback, I was immediately transported back to an earlier era. Enormous twinkling signs caught my gaze and entranced me toward each station’s offerings.

For the foodie, the Santa Barbara Fair delivered with all of the traditional Americana eats from funnel cakes, to fried Oreos, to corn dogs, to a wide selection of sweet and savory popcorn.

With a frozen chocolate-covered banana in hand, I wandered between the exciting booths. One of my friends got an intricate tiger design painted on the side of her face. My other friend walked away victorious with a small dog stuffed animal after a successful round of balloon pop.

For the thrill-seeker, the carnival boasted numerous rides from childhood favorites to exciting new takes. From the classic Ferris wheel and carousel to the flying swing set, there was something to enjoy for everyone from the daredevil to the casual carnival enjoyer.

My friends and I opted for the Funhouse, where we navigated a mirrored maze and shared laughs at our reflections in the distorted mirrors before sliding our way back down.

After waiting some time on line for the Discombobulator, my friends and I embarked on a flying and twisting journey through the air that resulted in childlike happy screams. Upon exiting the ride, we left with smiling faces and a pleasantly woozy sensation.

We also made our way over to the livestock section of the fair. We had the chance to feed goats within their own pen, a very interactive experience. We also got to see sheep as they rested and intermingled between one another.

The Santa Barbara Fair surely lived up to its ‘80s Flashback theme, transporting me back to an earlier time of traditional Americana, and delivering on all of the crucial components of an idyllic evening of old-fashioned fun.

Come celebrate spring and fair season for the carnival’s second weekend in a row on Friday, May 2, 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For weekend two tickets, visit earlwarren.com/events/santa-barbara-fair-and-expo.