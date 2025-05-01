Polo Season in Santa Barbara Kicks Off with Opening Day on May 4

Polo season in Santa Barbara kicks off on Sunday, May 4 with an exciting series of events and activities for all to enjoy. Hosted by the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, this season will see a number of top-tier teams and elite athletes from around the world. Every Sunday from opening day through October 12, guests can enjoy watching polo games as well as a number of other activities for all to enjoy.

“We welcome both returning and new players to take part in one of the most exciting seasons in our club’s history, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our spectators,” said David Sigman, the General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Polo season is back in action starting May 4. | Photo: Courtesy

The club is a popular polo destination, situated along the American Riviera. It features three high goal fields, boarding facilities, and country club amenities. They also offer polo lessons and clinics at its Polo Academy.

The 2025 polo season in Santa Barbara will consist of three series: the 12-Goal Series in May and June, the High Goal Series in July and August, and lastly the Eight-Goal Series through September and August.

The May 4 opening day will commence with the Pope Challenge Cup. Gates open at 11 a.m. for guests to enjoy the pre-match festivities and a lunch at the Polo Grill. The ball throw-in will be at 3 p.m.

Guests who have tickets to the Friday matches will also gain complimentary access to the Friday Happy Hour drink specials starting at 4 p.m. for the Friday afternoon match. The Polo Grill will be open for the Sunday Polo matches starting at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m. on the Friday matches for Happy Hour.

And of course, the Polo Boutique will be reopening on May 4 with a selection of apparel and accessories. The boutique will open at 4 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m on Sundays

Sunday Polo is open to the public. General Admission tickets start at $35 with premium seating options also available. Additionally, this season will include special access tickets on the weekends including Friday Happy Hours and the Polo Grill. The club will also be hosting various social events through the season. Tickets are now available for purchase here. For more information about the club, tickets, and its upcoming events, visit sbpolo.com.