Our Accounting Administrator Tobi Feldman has always kept busy with payroll and billing, keeping our paper running from the other side. And before she was with us, she previously worked in international real estate brokerage, management, sales, and marketing. This week, we are saying farewell and sending well wishes and relaxation as she retires and moves onto the next chapter of her life.

How long have you been with the Independent? How has it changed and grown in your time here?

I’ve been here for seven years. The Indy is now the only (and best) paper in town.

What are some of your best memories here? What are you going to miss?

I really enjoyed the Thanksgiving potlucks. I will most likely miss getting tickets to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Gauchos basketball games. I have made a couple of good friends that I am sure will stay in touch.

What are you hoping to do in your retirement? Any plans already lined up?

My goals are to travel, improve my physical fitness. I have renewed my YMCA gym membership and plan to attend classes regularly. Also, I just found out there are free classes at SBCC School of Extended Learning if you are over 55 years old. I enjoy sports. My husband and I have plans to go to a couple of college games with friends. So far, Penn State versus USC and Stanford versus Cal, both in the fall.

Your daughter also recently celebrated graduating college, how was that for you? What are her next steps you’re excited for?

Jaiden’s graduation was a much-celebrated milestone for her, and all students that persevered in education during the pandemic. She is interning at a nonprofit health free clinic in Oakland that serves and supports the community in all aspects. She is planning on getting a master’s in psychology.

How long have you been in Santa Barbara? Are there any trips already lined up?

I have been in Santa Barbara since 1994. Married and raised two children here. My plan is to travel. I have three trips in the works right now, all in California, but I intend on traveling more internationally. My short list is Japan, Australia, and Israel eventually.

What have been your favorite things to do outside of work? Any new hobbies you plan to pick up?

I have been a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board since September 2023. Also, I have been learning to play golf, which has been extremely rewarding yet challenging. A group of us just formed a Women’s golf group so we can practice and play together.