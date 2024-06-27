Champ

Charming Champ came to the shelter back in January as an owner surrender and has been a well-behaved boy ever since!

This guy is the definition of gentle giant with a heart of gold and a tail that never stops wagging! He is great with kids and friendly with other dogs. He would love nothing more than to spend his days with a family cuddling and playing all day long.

Credit: Courtesy

Apply for Champ at syvhumane.org or call the shelter at 805-688-8224 for any questions. You can also walk in and meet Champ at 111 Commerce Dr. in Buellton! The shelter is open 10am-5pm everyday with the exception of Wednesdays, only open 10am-noon(closed 12pm-1pm everyday for lunch)

WAITING AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP TO BE ADOPTED!

Rex, Racer, Tiger, and Tiger Lily!

The shop is at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara! (805)965-6780

All these kittens are from RESQCATS and have had a vet exam and are tested for Felv/FIV. They have had their first two FVRCP vaccines and are wormed. They are also spayed and microchipped.

There are so many kittens needing homes right now. Remember that when you adopt, it allows space so RESQCATS can go out and rescue more!