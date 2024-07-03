Happy Fourth of July

From summery fun on the waterfront, to fireworks, festive food, and good old fashioned celebrations up and down the coast, here are our listings for all of the Fourth of July happenings:

7/3-7/4: Ojai Independence Committee Presents Ojai’s 4th of July

On Wednesday see a presentation of Colors by the Vietnam Vets and a performance by the Ojai Band, 6:30pm at Libbey Bowl, (210 S. Signal St.). Start Thursday off with breakfast at the Chaparral Auditorium, 7-10am, (414 E. Ojai Ave., $5-$7) then the Youth Freedom Run at 9am, (near Libbey Park fountain), followed by the parade at 10am, (Country Club Dr. to Park Rd.). Enjoy live music, food trucks, and the firework show at 9pm at Nordhoff High School Stadium (1401 Maricopa Hwy.). GA: $5-$10; families: $25-$50.

4thofjulyinojai.com/schedule-of-events

7/4: S.B. Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy a full day of festive food and vendor booths on Cabrillo Blvd. on West Beach with live music and dance performances at the West Beach Bandstand before a 20-minute fireworks display. Visit the website for the full schedule. Food/shopping: 11am; performances: noon; fireworks: 9pm. S. B. Waterfront, Cabrillo Blvd. between Bath and State sts. Call (805) 897-1962 or email ARodriguez@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

tinyurl.com/SB-July4

7/4: Santa Ynez Rotary Annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show

Choose from a variety of food, beer, and spirit vendors with items for purchase in the food court, shop from local merchant vendors, live music, a Kids Zone with face painting, mechanical rides, and bounce houses (at an additional cost) with fireworks at 9pm. Bring lawn chairs and blankets! Noon-10pm. Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free-$15. Email info@SYVRotary.org.

syvrotary.org

7/4: The Steward Brewery Collab with Draughtsmen Aleworks

Stop by the Terra restaurant at the Steward and grab a bite and enjoy this special brewery collab with a craft beer flight for $25 and more. Noon-10pm. The Steward, 5490 Hollister Ave., Free. Call (805) 683-6722.

thestewardsb.com

7/4: Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Presents 4th of July Concert 2024

Bring a picnic, blanket, and low beach chairs for this annual concert with a festive musical lineup that includes tributes to the Olympics and John Williams, with guest vocalist Anikka Abbot to join the Prime Time Band. 5pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

pcvf.org/4t-of-july-concert

7/4: Annual Roblar Winery 4th of July BBQ

Enjoy live music, buttermilk fried chicken alongside a full BBQ buffet. Reservations are required. 11am-4pm. Roblar Winery & Vineyards, 3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez. $45-$85. Call (805) 686-2603.

roblarwinery.com/events

7/4: Refugio Ranch 4th of July BBQ

Join anytime for hamburgers and RR wines for purchase, and enjoy live music. 11am-5pm. Refugio Ranch, 2990 Grand Ave, Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 697-5289 or email info@refugioranch.com.

refugioranch.com/events

*$ 7/4: 4th of July Pancake Breakfast Benefit

Join for pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee, and more. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Noah’s Anchorage Youth Shelter. 9-11am. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr. Kids ages 5 and under: Free; GA: $10. Call (805) 967-6327.

tinyurl.com/Pancake-Bfast

7/4: Solvang Rotary Club’s Annual Independence Day Parade & BBQ

See horse groups, marching bands, classic cars, decorated trucks and floats, and more. Join at Solvang Park (1630 Mission Dr., Solvang) for a BBQ after the parade. 11am. First St. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Free.

tinyurl.com/Solvang-July4

7/4: 50th Annual Old-Fashioned 4th of July at the Stow House

There will be food and drinks for purchase from Mony’s and more, live music from The Cliffhangers and The Down Yonder Collective, tractor rides, face painting, goats for the kids, and more. 11am-4pm. The Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. GVHS members: Free; GA: $5-$10. Call (805) 681-7216.

tinyurl.com/StowHouse-July4

7/4: Lompoc 4th of July Family Fun Day

Start the day with a patriotic bike ride from the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building (100 E. Locust Ave.) followed by a picnic in the park with face painting and inflatables for the kids and food trucks with food and drinks for purchase. Bike ride; 11:30am; park: noon-4pm. Ryon Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8100.

tinyurl.com/Lompoc-July4

7/4: Flip-flops & Fireworks BBQ at Hilton S.B.

This beachside BBQ will feature creative cocktails and craft brews (for purchase) in the beer garden or at one of the fire pits at the Set (reservations required). Bring blankets to watch the fireworks at 9pm from the front lawn (reservations are not required). 4:30pm. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. Call (805) 564-4333.

tinyurl.com/Hilton-4July

*$ 7/4: S.B. Elks Lodge #613: 4th of July Event

Members of the Elks and their guests are invited to celebrate with a BBQ (tri-tip, hamburgers, hot dogs), live music, drinks, a silent auction and raffles (proceeds will benefit S.B. Elks Lodge #613) and kids’s games and snow cones! Visit the website to learn how to become a member. 11am-4pm. S.B. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Email sbelks613.com.

sbelks613.com

7/4: EOS 4th of July Local SB Takeover

Catch sets from the best batch of S.B. talents such as icetea coleb, Seanathan, Bix King, Claire Z, Teej, Huntrillin, and more! 9pm. EOS Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+.

eoslounge.com

7/4-7/6: Finch & Fork Burger and a Brew

Make a reservation to celebrate Fourth of July weekend at Finch & Fork with lunch and dinner bar specials. Pair your favorite brew with your choice of burgers for $20. Kimpton Canary and Finch & Fork, 31 W. Carrillo St. Prices vary. Call (805) 879-9100 or email info@finchandforkrestaurant.com.

tinyurl.com/Finch-Fork-July4

7/4-7/6: Celebrate the 4th of July at El Encanto!

Indulge in food options served from July 4-6 at the pool, (11am-5pm) and the dining room, (5:30-10pm) with an evening of Gin & Jazz on the 4th, (6-9pm). Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. Prices vary. Call (805) 845-5800.

tinyurl.com/ElEncanto-July4-6

