Glitter, Sweat, and Smiles

Have you ever taken a leap into something completely out of your comfort zone and discovered a new passion? As I wrote in my previous article, that was my experience joining La Boheme Dance Group for the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade. It was an adventure filled with glitter, feathers, sweat, and smiles, culminating in a day I will never forget.

The journey to parade day was intense. Our practice sessions were challenging, with rehearsals several times a week. As we approached parade day, we practiced in a large office facility parking lot to simulate the parade formation. The routines were demanding, particularly in the heat, and we grappled with ornate, feather-laden headdresses that felt more like defiant birds than accessories. Our patient and talented teacher, Teresa Kuskey, guided us through every twist and turn, pushing us to our limits while providing encouragement when we needed it most. Her passion for dance and dedication to our success were evident in every rehearsal. By the final week, we were practicing in full costume — feathers, glitter, rhinestones, and all.

On parade day, the energy was palpable. Dressed in our stunning “Flights of Fantasy” costumes, all white with rhinestones, I felt transformed into a showgirl. The excitement was in the air as photographers snapped picture after picture. We were ready to open the parade.

As we took our places, the crowd’s anticipation grew. The moment we started dancing, the atmosphere changed. The audience’s cheers and applause fueled our energy. We performed six dances, each repeated six times as we made our way down Santa Barbara Street. The sun was hot and the physical demands were high, but the adrenaline kept us going.

Moving down the street, I felt a mixture of exhilaration and exhaustion. The headdress that had seemed so cumbersome during rehearsals now felt like a crown of pride. Each step, each turn, and each move were met with cheers from the crowd. Their enthusiasm was infectious. As we vogued down the street, I could almost hear the audience gasp with excitement. It was clear that our performance was resonating with them.

With nearly 20 rows of dancers, I bonded closely with those in my line. Our row of five dancers nicknamed ourselves the Sparkle Sisters. This camaraderie was one of the highlights of the day. We had learned to trust each other implicitly, which was crucial as we navigated the complex routines and the unexpected challenges of performing in a parade. Knowing that my fellow dancers “had my back” gave me the confidence to perform at my best.

One of the most rewarding aspects of this journey was the sense of community. Despite our different backgrounds and varying degrees of dance experience, we were united by our love of dance and our commitment to putting on a great show. Our shared journey created a bond that transcended the dance floor. The friendships forged during rehearsals became a source of strength and support. We laughed together, celebrated small victories, and encouraged each other through the tough times.

Participating in the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade with La Boheme was more than just a performance; it was a journey of self-discovery. I learned that I could push my body beyond its perceived limits, and that stepping out of my comfort zone could lead to incredible rewards. The experience taught me the importance of perseverance, community, and the joy of dance.

Our fearless leader Teresa and the board members of La Boheme played a significant role in this journey. Their dedication to our success and unwavering support made all the difference.

After seven weeks of rehearsals, the parade came to an end in the blink of an eye! As we took our final bow, I felt a sense of accomplishment. The journey had been challenging, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Dancing with La Boheme at the Solstice Parade was an experience I will cherish forever.

In the end, this experience was about more than just learning choreography and performing in a parade. It was about pushing myself beyond my limits, discovering the joy of dance, and becoming part of a supportive, vibrant community. I had the time of my life, and I can’t wait to do it all over again. See you next year!