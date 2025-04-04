Five Santa Barbara County Campuses Named California Distinguished Schools

Five schools in the Santa Barbara area received shiny stickers from the state last week, labeling them “Distinguished Schools” as recognition for either Closing the Achievement Gap or Exceptional Student Performance.

Those schools include three in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD): Washington Elementary, Peabody Charter School, and Adelante Charter School. Also receiving the honor were Carpinteria Unified’s Aliso Elementary and Hope Elementary School District’s Vieja Valley Elementary.

Created in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award is a way for the state to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and staff for their “innovation, talent, and success in supporting students,” according to State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

Across California, 336 elementary schools were recognized for their achievements. Schools were chosen based on data from the 2024 California School Dashboard, focusing on factors like student demographics and English and math scores.

Local school leaders credited the dedication of their students and staff for the award.

Washington Principal Arielle Curry called the honor a “powerful affirmation of the remarkable community we have built here.” Students and teachers are beaming with pride, she said.

“It reflects our collective commitment to truly knowing each student, understanding their unique needs, and embracing them wholeheartedly, regardless of which classroom they are in,” she continued. “At the heart of Washington Elementary School is our genuine and deep care for all of our students.”

Peabody Charter has now received the award two cycles in a row, which only happens to 5 to 10 percent of schools that receive the award.

“Even though we are the largest elementary school in Santa Barbara, parents and staff routinely say that our school feels small,” said Peabody Superintendent Demian Barnett. “This is a testament to the strong sense of community that we actively nurture at Peabody.”

He said the school is honored to be recognized alongside its sister schools in Santa Barbara County.

“Peabody is so excited to be in the company of these schools. We know that this recognition reflects our work and the work of so many talented educators in the larger educational community,” Barnett said. “We are happy to represent the work that all schools are doing every day.”

Adelante Charter has seen incredible growth in the past five years, said director Javier Bolivar. The dual-language school saw English and math performance grow by nearly 20 percent in both categories since 2019, alongside drops in chronic absenteeism and suspension rates. Their English Learner Progress indicator, at 74 percent, is one of the highest in the state.

“Adelante Charter School is part of the history of bilingual education in California,” Bolivar said. “After overcoming problems, I feel we are a real success story.”

In Carpinteria, Superintendent Diana Rigby embraced the good news. “We are incredibly proud of Aliso being recognized as a California Distinguished School,” she said. “This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of our students, educators, staff, and families, and it is a testament to their commitment to academic achievement and creating a supportive environment where every student can thrive.”

Hope Elementary School District attributed the award to the success of their literacy program.

“Over the past two years, our entire district engaged in a deep dive into literacy instruction, which included all certificated staff taking a graduate-level course on the science of reading and implementing targeted strategies and high-leverage practices to ensure that every student has the tools to become a confident, capable reader,” said Hope Superintendent Anne Hubbard. “The results are evident in our students’ growth and enthusiasm for learning.”

“I have the deepest gratitude to the Vieja Valley educators, support staff, families, and students — this distinction belongs to all of them,” she continued. “Their success is a testament to what’s possible when a school community comes together around a shared vision for excellence.”

Hilda Maldonado, SBUSD superintendent, also acknowledged the influence students have at home, including the “unwavering support of our parents — true partners in this success.”

The awards will be presented at the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on May 30 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

“Excellent elementary schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people,” State Superintendent Thurmond said. “This year’s California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our elementary educators and school staff who help our students discover passions and experiences that will propel them.”