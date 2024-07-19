Cody

We know that going for a run or hike when it’s hot outside can be difficult. If you need motivation, Cody is here to help! This charming 10-month-old Italian Greyhound/ Chihuahua mix loves to move, and he hopes to find a family who is as active as he is. Cody is a friendly and affectionate boy who loves making new friends. Are you interested in having Cody as your running or hiking partner? Come visit him at our Santa Maria campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Howard & Leonard

This pair of young bunnies are brothers. They are harlequin mixes, which means they have the most fun fur coloring. These boys also have sweet personalities and good litter habits. They get along very well and would love to bring their gentle, friendly selves into a loving family!

Peaches

If you’re looking for a gentle, beautiful female guinea-pig Peaches is your girl. She has the most striking tri-colored coat and perfect eyeliner to highlight her bright eyes. Peaches is an excellent candidate for bonding with another female or neutered male. Don’t wait too long to come meet her as she will certainly be adopted very soon by some lucky family!

You’ll find these 3 cuties and so many more at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered and micro-chipped before adoption and don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.