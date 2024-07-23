All Evacuation Orders and Warnings Lifted for Lake Fire

The firefighters released from this fire are on to other fires or “travel home for some well-earned rest,” the U.S. Forest Service stated. | Credit: U.S. Forest Service

All evacuation orders and warnings were officially canceled for the Lake Fire as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, though 925 firefighters remain in the fire zone extinguishing hot spots while heavy equipment crews are repairing lines and roadways. Los Padres National Forest within the fire zone remains closed to recreation until the fire is completely out, which may come as early as July 31.

The fire remains at 38,644 acres and 90 percent containment, with the acreage pretty much unchanged for the past week and the black line around the fire growing daily. The active areas were above the marine layer, with excessive heat expected at those altitudes through Thursday night.

The firefighters released from this fire are on to other fires or “travel home for some well-earned rest,” the U.S. Forest Service stated. The incident command also expressed their thanks for the outpouring of support they’d received from the community and requested that donations and offers to volunteer be redirected to area foodbanks.

The cause of the fire, which started on July 5 around the Zaca Lake resort, remains unknown. The blaze damaged one structure, destroyed four others, and injured seven of the crews that brought it under control.

Santa Barbara County has declared a disaster emergency but needs community assistance in determining the damage to individuals, farms, ranches, and businesses. Agriculturalists are asked to complete the Ag Disaster Damage Report Form. Private property and business owners are asked to complete the Private Property & Business Disaster Damage Report Form.