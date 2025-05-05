Immigration Enforcement Expected on Central Coast Through May 10

After a few quiet weeks, immigration advocates on the Central Coast issued a series of community alerts warning of confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, including multiple arrests, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties beginning on April 29. More targeted ICE operations are expected in the area through May 10, according to the alerts issued by 805 UndocuFund, the lead organization in the 805 Immigration Coalition, which monitors immigration enforcement in the region through the 24/7 Rapid Response Hotline.

The Rapid Response Hotline confirmed reports of immigration enforcement entering an apartment complex in Oxnard on April 29. Just two days later, on May 1, ICE activity was confirmed in Santa Barbara’s Eastside neighborhood near Voluntario Street.

While no arrests were reported in those two first incidents, 805 UndocuFund issued a community warning on May 2, following another report of a woman in Camarillo who was pulled over by a Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy for window tint then asked for her legal status when an unmarked Chevy Silverado (later confirmed to be ICE) arrived at the scene.

“This is a clear example of collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement, which puts immigrant lives at risk and destroys trust in our communities,” said the community alert.

In a statement published the next day, 805 UndocuFund said that verified sources confirmed ICE operations, including targeted arrests and raids, were to be expected across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties over the next week through Saturday, May 10.

“If you are undocumented or at risk, avoid public spaces if possible during this period,” the public statement said. “Call the 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Hotline at (805) 870-8855 to report ICE activity or to request accompaniment for ICE check-ins, court hearings, or community safety.”

On the morning of Saturday, May 4, the organization confirmed a targeted arrest at a gas station in Oxnard, where a man was taken into custody by ICE agents after he stepped out of the vehicle to fill up his truck. According to a report of the incident, the man was surrounded by as many as six unmarked vehicles — including a Ford Explorer and Toyota Tacoma — and taken away while his two children were left in the truck at the gas station. One of the children was a minor, and the other was 19 years old.

Gas station attendant Juan Conches recalled the incident, saying that the ICE agents simply left the scene with the father while his two children were left stranded, unable to move the vehicle because the older sibling did not have a driver’s license. After 15 minutes, Conches said he moved the car himself and helped the man’s two children arrange for a sister to come pick them up.

That same morning, a second arrest was reported in Santa Maria, where one man was detained while parking at his home. He was reportedly taken into custody after exiting his vehicle — a tactic common when no judicial warrant is presented, according to immigration rights advocates.

The most recent arrest occurred just as the sun was rising, at around 5 a.m. on May 5 in Santa Maria. In a video of the incident posted to social media, ICE agents in at least three unmarked SUVs can be seen taking one man into custody.

Representatives from 805 UndocuFund said they consider the incidents part of the “targeted” ICE operations in the region, and the organization reminded the public to know their rights. In public spaces, advocates said, you are not required to answer questions without a warrant; you can remain silent and ask if you are free to go; and you have the right to walk away if not under arrest.

Advocates also said that, when faced with immigration enforcement at a residence or inside of a vehicle, do not open the door; don’t sign anything; ask to speak to a lawyer; and reach out to the Rapid Response Hotline to connect with resources immediately.

ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comments, though an ICE spokesperson previously stated that the agency is “not able to research and respond to rumors or specifics of routine daily operations.”

To sign up for the community alerts, or to report any suspected immigration enforcement in your area, contact the Rapid Response Hotline (805) 870-8855 or visit 805UndocuFund.org.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a TRUTH Act Forum with Sheriff Bill Brown, who will report on local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE, this Tuesday, May 6, at 3 p.m. Ahead of the forum, the 805 Immigrant Coalition and Indivisible Santa Barbara will hold a rally at the County Administration Building (105 E. Anapamu St.) at 2 p.m.