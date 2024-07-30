Fiesta 2024 Listings

S.B.’s Most Comprehensive Guide to

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

By Terry Ortega | July 31, 2024

Photos by Fritz Olenberger

Noches de Ronda

Make plans to celebrate 100 years of S.B. Fiesta with authentic food, music, and dance with open-air mercados, historic tours, and curated art exhibitions in S.B.’s most comprehensive guide to Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2024.

Wednesday, 7/31

S.B. Fine Arts Gallery at the Old Mission S.B.

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org





S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! Centennial!

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this exhibition will showcase poster art, photograph and film, poster art and programs, costumes, and memorabilia from years past. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions





Art Exhibition: Four Nations, One Spirit: 100 Years of Fiesta

This exhibition will feature the painting that became the 2024 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster by S.B. artist Holli Harmon along with her smaller artworks for sale depicting California themes of the Old West, symbolic botanicals, legend, and native history. 10am-5pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460.

tinyurl.com/FourNations-Jul31

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live performances from Maria Bermudez Flamenco at noon, Zermeño Dance Academy at 1 and 2pm, and Puro Flamenco at 3pm. Schedule subject to change. Macy’s Court, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta

Colorful shopping at El Mercado

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink (beer, wine, and margaritas for purchase), listen to live music, and celebrate! Visit the website for information about VIP experiences. 2pm-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $35/four-day pass. Call (805) 961-5378.

sbthp.org/casacantina

Thursday 8/1

Watch ’em hold on at the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

This day belongs to participants ages 7-17 who will begin with horse classes at 8am, then pole bending and single stake events at 1pm, followed by line sorting and team penning. See the website for schedule. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org/schedule-of-events

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Take a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

La Misa del Presidente

The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church. This Roman Catholic Mass dates to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and today is followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden.10am-noon. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Desfile Histórico

Art Exhibition and Artist Reception: Four Nations, One Spirit: 100 Years of Fiesta

This exhibition will feature the painting that became the 2024 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster by S.B. artist Holli Harmon along with her smaller artworks for sale depicting California themes of the Old West, symbolic botanicals, legend, and native history. Exhibition: 10am-5pm; reception: 5-8pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460.

tinyurl.com/FourNations-Aug1

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

FURRIESTA! at La Cumbre Plaza

Bring your dog in a Fiesta-worthy costume and show off their Fiesta spirit in a parade for a chance to win prizes and treats. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. Noon-12:30pm, Macy’s Court, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Paseo Nuevo

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live performances from Zermeño Dance Academy at 1 and 2pm, Trio Guadalajara at 2pm, and Puro Flamenco at 4pm. Schedule subject to change. Macy’s Court, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! Centennial!

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this exhibition will showcase poster art, photograph and film, poster art and programs, costumes, and memorabilia from years past. Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Casa Cantina

Casa Cantina

You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink (beer, wine, and margaritas for purchase), listen to live music, and celebrate! Visit the website for information about VIP experiences. 2pm-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $35/four-day pass. Call (805) 961-5378.

sbthp.org/casacantina

S.B. Fine Art Gallery Viva Santa Barbara

In celebration of 100 years of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, see works inspired by favorite locations and events by artists Michael Drury, John Wullbrandt, Richard Schloss, Larry Iwerks, and premier pastelists Terri Taber, Kris Buck, Kelly Hine, and Linda Mutti. 5-8pm. S.B. Fine Art Gallery, 1321 State St. Free. Call (805) 845-4270.

tinyurl.com/SBFA-Viva

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Eos Lounge IV’iza Fiesta Edition

Start your Fiesta weekend with techno/house sounds provided by deejays Ellie Meyer, Olivia Eilers, Will Macy, and more! 9pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+.

eoslounge.com

Friday 8/2

Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Participants ages 7-17 will start the day at 8am with team roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, and more followed by a PRCA (The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) performance at 7pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org/schedule–of-events

Veterans Benefit: Fun and Refreshments

Join American Legion Post 49 and fellow Fiesta-goers for El Desfile Histórico and for coffee and donuts for purchase in the morning and cold drinks with BBQ beef sandwiches, hot dogs, cookies, and chips for purchase in the afternoon.10am. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Admission: free.

tinyurl.com/FiestaRefreshments

Pequeña

Art Exhibition: Four Nations, One Spirit: 100 Years of Fiesta

This exhibition will feature the painting that became the 2024 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster by S.B. artist Holli Harmon along with her smaller artworks for sale depicting California themes of the Old West, symbolic botanicals, legend, and native history. 10am-5pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460.

tinyurl.com/FourNations-Aug2

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

Loquita’s Annual Fiesta Friday Party!

In honor the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Loquita will offer a flamenco performance by Sol y Lunares, an array of authentic Spanish cuisine, bottomless sangria (a no-host bar will be available for added cocktail selections), and lively beats provided by DJ A Smooth Exchange. 11am-2pm. Loquita S.B., 202 State St. $85. Ages 21+. Call (805) 880-3380.

tinyurl.com/Loquita-Fiesta

Mercado De la Guerra

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2024

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live performances from Zermeño Dance Academy at noon, Boscutti Dance at 1pm, Puro Flamenco at 2pm, Grupo Folklórico at 3pm, and ME Sabor Dance Studio at 4pm. Schedule subject to change. Macy’s Court, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta

El Desfile Histórico

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico)

This historical parade will feature more than 600 horses, antique carriages and wagons, floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city, descendants of local Native Americans and Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and area service clubs and organizations. Noon-2pm. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard and goes along the beach to Calle Cesar Chavez, then back down Cabrillo. Free; reserved seating (between Anacapa and Garden sts.): $40 and $100. (proceeds from seating will go toward free events). Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! Centennial!

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this exhibition will showcase poster art, photograph and film, poster art and programs, costumes, and memorabilia from years past. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Casa Cantina

Casa Cantina

You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink (beer, wine, and margaritas for purchase), listen to live music, and celebrate! Visit the website for information about VIP experiences. 2pm-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $35/four-day pass. Call (805) 961-5378.

sbthp.org/casacantina

The 27th Annual S.B. Mariachi Festival

This year’s festival will feature Alex Fernandez and Camila Fernandez, Leyendas del Mariachi, Mariachi Galleros de Danny Rey, and Mariachi Las Catrinas. 5pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $71-$146. Call (805) 962-7411.

sbbowl.com

Mercedes de Cordoba

Flamenco Arts Festival Presents Mercedes de Córdoba

The evening will begin with a pre-concert reception on the Lobero Esplanade for GALA ticket holders, followed by the show, which follows the journey of the main character, who travels via her memories, fears, and hopes through dancing, singing, and music. A GALA VIP after-party will follow the performance. Pre-concert reception: 6pm; show: 7:30pm; after-party: 9:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $51-$111; VIP: $151. All tickets $10 more on the day of the show. Call (805) 963-0761.

lobero.org/whats-on

Flor y Canto

See original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century performed by area residents in authentic costumes that will be interwoven with historic narration and musical numbers to be accompanied on replica acoustic instruments. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Noches de Ronda

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Saturday 8/3

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Today starts at 8am with Chuck Doss Memorial Old-Timers Team Roping, team roping, Earl Souza Memorial Old-Timers Steer Stomping, tri-county steer stomping, tame and open ribbing roping, tri-county tie-down roping, and ladies’ breakaway roping followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 7pm. Dome Arena, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $20-$30. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org/schedule-of-events

Veterans Benefit Fiesta Pancake Breakfast

Get ready for El Desfile de los Niños and join for eggs, bacon, and all-you-can-eat pancakes with special mouse-shaped pancakes for the kids through 10am. 8am-noon. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. $15.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Pancakes

Here come the children in El Desfile de los Niños.

El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Watch the young people of S.B. and their families wear costumes to walk, ride (in wagons), and dance along Cabrillo Blvd. from Garden St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta to celebrate the rich culture of the area. 10am. Free. Call (805) 897-2652 or email MEsparza@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

tinyurl.com/Desfile-DeNinos

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Fiesta on Stearns Wharf

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans today and tomorrow. 10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-ArtsCraftShow

Art Exhibition: Four Nations, One Spirit: 100 Years of Fiesta

This exhibition will feature the painting that became the 2024 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster by S.B. artist Holli Harmon along with her smaller artworks for sale depicting California themes of the Old West, symbolic botanicals, legend, and native history. 10am-5pm. Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 730-1460.

tinyurl.com/FourNations-Aug3

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Mercado

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2024

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! Centennial!

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this exhibition will showcase poster art, photograph and film, poster art and programs, costumes, and memorabilia from years past. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at La Cumbre Plaza

Join at the Plaza to see live performances from Zermeño Dance Academy at noon, Boscutti Dance at 1pm, Martinez Brothers at 2pm, and ME Sabor Dance Studio at 3pm. Schedule subject to change. Macy’s Court, La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 687-6458.

shoplacumbre.com/Events

Children’s Fiesta Parade

Old Spanish Days Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico and flamenco dance and live music in center court. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta

Tardes de Ronda

Children from the S.B. area will wear colorful costumes and demonstrate their talents and multicultural heritage with joyful dancing performances. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. 1-4pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Casa Cantina

You are invited to relax, sip a cold drink (beer, wine, and margaritas for purchase), listen to live music, and celebrate! Visit the website for information about VIP experiences. 2pm-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. $35/four-day pass. Call (805) 961-5378.

sbthp.org/casacantina

Fiesta on Stearns Wharf

All are invited to enjoy a meal or a drink, stroll the shops, visit the Sea Center, and see a dance showcase from Ballet Folklórico Mexico Azteca, 3-4pm. Stearns Wharf. Free. Call (805) 698-5600.

stearnswharf.org/events

Timo Nunez

Tablao Flamenco at Legacy Art S.B.

Enjoy wine and tapas as you experience tablao-style flamenco (a venue or platform floor where flamenco shows are performed) with local and international dancers with live accompaniment by singer Pepele and guitarist Kambiz. Text or email to RSVP. 7-10pm. Legacy Arts S.B., 1230 State St. Venmo prepaid: $20; door: $25. Text (805) 886-5530 or email tina@productionstudios.com.

legacyartsb.com/schedule

Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

The S.B. Social and ME Sabor Present Bobby Escoto and The Afro Son

Take a bachata class at 9pm, and then enjoy two dance floors, a full bar, outdoor patio salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more. DJ Charlie will play salsa and bachata, and DJ Wonder will play a Latin mix in different rooms. 8:30pm; class: 9pm; show: 10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 705-7939.

mesabordancestudio.com/danceevents

Sunday 8/4

Fiesta Stock Horse Show

Today starts at 8am in the Mountain View and El Camino arenas with cowboy ranch trail events, reining open, and cowboy ranch riding pattern events for youths and ages 18 and over followed by a PRCA rodeo performance at 1pm in the Dome Arena. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $15-$20. Call (805) 688-5093.

sbfiestarodeo.org

Veterans Benefit Fiesta Pancake Breakfast

Join for eggs, bacon, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. 8am-noon. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. $15.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Pancakes

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

S.B. Fine Arts Gallery at the Old Mission S.B.

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans. 10am-5pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-ArtsCraftShow

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464.

sbcourthouse.org

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2024

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! Centennial!

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, this exhibition will showcase poster art, photograph and film, poster art and programs, costumes, and memorabilia from years past. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

tinyurl.com/FourNations-Aug4

The Profant Foundation for the Arts Fiesta Finale 2024

Honor S.B. traditions and 25 years with fabulous cuisine and vibrant costumes, music, and dancing. Fiesta or cocktail attire required. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-10pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $250. Call (805) 705-9179 or email jeprofant@gmail.com.

profantfoundation.org/fiesta-finale