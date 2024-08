It’s a party — Santa Barbara’s biggest one in fact — but Fiesta is so much more than a party. A celebration of the beauty of our land, the complexity of our history, and some of our town’s most long-standing traditions. Here are a few of our favorite Ingrid Bostrom shots from Fiesta’s 100th birthday party. Olé! [Click on photos to enlarge and see captions.]

A Photo Gallery of the 100th Year of Santa Barbara’s Fiesta

