Music Under the Stars with Mads Tolling and “The Danish-American Songbook”

In for a musical journey under the stars? Look no further than the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang. As part of their efforts to preserve and celebrate Solvang’s rich Danish-American culture, they will be hosting two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling and world-class pianist and accordionist Colin Hogan for a special concert under stars titled “The Danish-American Songbook” blending traditional and popular sounds of Denmark with American Jazz, R&B, and more.

Tolling, who is originally from Copenhagen, Denmark, brings with him a musical career that includes being a former member of the Turtle Island Quartet and Stanley Clarke’s band. He has also worked with artists such as Bob Weir & Wolf Bros and performed alongside Chick Corea, Ramsey Lewis, Paquito D’Rivera, and Leo Kottke. Most notably, Tolling has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition winning DownBeat Rising Star Critics Poll, and performing for Denmark’s Crown Prince and Princess, Frederik and Mary, at their 50-Year Anniversary in Washington, DC.

His performance with Hogan will include traditional Danish folk tunes as well as iconic pieces such as “Tango Jalousie” by Jacob Gade and “Om Lidt” by famed Danish singer-songwriter Kim Larsen. All together, the unique blend is fitting for Solvang’s Danish-American history and the Museum’s commitment to showcasing its culture.

Built into the charming Danish style houses that make up the aesthetic of Solvang, the Elverhøj Museum has been working to document the history of Solvang since it was converted from a house into a museum in 1988. Solvang’s Danish-American history dates back to the late 19th century as Danes immigrated to the United States and settled in farmlands. Since opening, the Museum has worked to preserve artifacts and keep the rich Danish culture alive through various events and performances.

Outside of performances and events, the Museum is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. However, a suggested donation of $5 is advertised to contribute towards the Museum’s commitment to expanding community programs, enhancing outreach, and curating art experiences. To read more about the Museum’s exhibitions and other offered events, visit elverhoj.org.

The performance will be held at the Elverhøj Museum garden on Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Museum members and $40 for non-members. For tickets and more information about Mads Tolling and “The Danish-American Songbook” performance, click here.