Review | Khruangbin Returns: An Otherworldly Journey at the Hollywood Bowl

Khruangbin graced the Hollywood Bowl with two shows the weekend of August 10, as a part of their “A La Sala” Tour. The unlit stage was set against a backdrop of a hacienda, complete with large, curious windows. As I took my seat in the legendary amphitheater, I could feel the soft buzz of the Sunday crowd murmuring excitedly as they waited for the trio to take the stage.

But before I dive into my rundown of the evening, let’s meet the band.

If you told me that Khruangbin was from Houston, Texas, I’d probably take your word for it, though I wouldn’t have guessed.

Don’t you love it when Texas surprises you in a good way?

As Khruangbin guitarist Mark Speer put it perfectly in an interview with The Guardian, “When you see us play, it should look like we just fell onto this planet.” Their music is an otherworldly blend of influences, created to resonate with people everywhere, sidestepping language barriers with their instrumental and minimalist vocal approach. The Thai word Khruangbin translates to “airplane.” Sitting in your seat at one of their concerts gives you the illusion that you’ve just stepped on board a flying machine and are being whisked away.

Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee at the Hollywood Bowl, August 2024 | Photo: Timothy Norris

Bassist Laura Lee and guitarist Mark Speer donned their trademark jet-black, fringed wigs, while drummer DJ Johnson held court behind his kit. A not-so-fun-fun-fact: It was on this day that I realized those were wigs. And like no Khruangbin concert would be complete without them, Lee also went through several outfit changes and the light show hit every hue imaginable. As a photographer, I have a deep appreciation for their lighting work; just ask anyone — I won’t stop talking about how visually beautiful and intentional it was.

The band dove into the first set, showcasing their latest album, A La Sala. Released in April 2024, the title, which translates from Spanish as “to the room,” was a phrase young Lee would call to gather her family. A La Sala is their homecoming, the band stripping back the compounded layers to reveal their core sound. In this album, they prioritized simplicity on a quest for self re-discovery.

Among the tracks, “May Ninth” was instantly my favorite. It’s a contemplative and soothing tune with nostalgic, knowing undertones. Khruangbin runs deeper than music — with their showmanship, chemistry, and costumes — they are an entire experience. It’s remarkable how a primarily instrumental three-piece band can command the large stage of the Hollywood Bowl and captivate the audience so intensely. Lee and Speer, in their own unique ways, seemed to converse through their notes and movements. Their on-stage presence was like a pasodoble, circling around each other — Lee sometimes taking on the role of the bullfighter and at other times, the bull. Each step and gesture felt deliberate and personal, and we, the audience, were merely spectators until they decided to occasionally break the fourth wall.

The first set concluded in a storm with “Les Petits Gris.” The band lulled the audience with the audio of rain, thunder, and rushing waters. They walked off the stage, leaving their audience to soak it all in.

Khruangbin at the Hollywood Bowl, August 2024 | Photo: Timothy Norris

The second set took us through some of their earlier discography, prominently featuring tracks from their 2015 album, The Universe Smiles Upon You. Songs like “Maria Tambien” were recognized immediately by the audience, who had at this point gotten out of their seats to dance. “So We Won’t Forget” made an appearance, which I really enjoyed. Lee changed from her giant white bell-bottoms to white shorts. It was as if we had drifted off to sleep in the thunderstorm and awakened in a dream. We were brought back to a different era of Khruangbin — like an old cherished iteration of home.

The night concluded with an encore featuring fan favorites like “White Gloves” and “People Everywhere (Still Alive).” The track’s guitar-driven melody and playful, spacey effects were quintessentially Khruangbin, providing the perfect end to the evening.

Seeing Khruangbin live is a uniquely special experience. Their authenticity to themselves and their craft goes beyond music and should not be missed. I entered the show with only a cursory knowledge of their songs and left as a fan, eager to dive deeper into their catalog.

Khruangbin will continue to tour across the United States and beyond, also hitting countries in Europe and cities in Australia, for the rest of the year.

Catch them while you can, if you can.

To keep up with them, their music, and their tour, find them on Instagram @khruangbin.