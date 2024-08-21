The Throw Down Cornhole Festival — the world’s largest cornhole tournament — returns to Ventura this weekend.

With live music, truck shows, and, of course, cornhole, the world’s largest event of this type brings both new and old traditions to the fun-packed festival

Taking place at the beachside fairgrounds, the three-day long Throw Down Cornhole Festival Tournament is in its 14th year and known for its premier status in the cornhole world. Cornhole is a popular tailgate game, where players attempt to throw corn bags into a hole at the top of an inclined cornhole platform. The simplicity of the game makes it accessible to all, regardless of age and skill. Families and pros alike can compete in the festivities.

The Throw Down Cornhole Festival tournament includes both national and international teams, with 1,088 teams coming from 49 states, along with Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, England, and Sweden. Having been sold out for the last 13 years, this year’s festival features additional tournaments to allow more people to participate. Events such as Women’s Double’s, Crew Cup, and Big Money Blind Draws are among many opportunities to partake in the festivities.

The Throwdown Cornhole Festival returns to Ventura August 23-25 | Photo: Courtesy

2024’s tournament offers over $350,000 total of cash prizes for the winning teams, the highest amount in the tournament’s history. The three-day tournament will also be streamed live on ESPN, including the cornhole finals on Sunday.

For those looking to play without the pressure, open courts will be available so everyone can join in on the fun. A cornhole trebuchet will also be set up, so attendees can try to launch a giant bean bag 150 feet in the air towards a giant cornhole board for a chance to win a cash prize.

Besides cornhole, the festival offers a multitude of activities to make each day fun-packed. Saturday, August 24, has a Truck Show, showing off vintage vehicles from the late 1950s to 1980s. The Throw Down Food Experience will take place on Sunday, August 25, gathering over 25 food trucks and pop-up restaurants in a dedicated area. And live music will take place Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is also introducing an axe throwing competition to its fun-packed itinerary. The World Axe Throwing League (WATL) will attract the best “throwers” in the sport, and introduce a new, thrilling element to the festival.

The Throw Down Cornhole Festival takes place August 23-25 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. The hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to whenever the finals are completed. General admission day pass tickets are $20 and include access to tournament viewing, free cornhole play areas, axe throwing events, truck show, and live music. Three-day general admission passes are $40. Tickets can be purchased here.