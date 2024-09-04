Meet one of our arts and community interns, Lauren Chiou. She’s been getting out in our community to cover local events and share stories from the people and businesses we hope to highlight.

When did you start at the Independent? What originally sparked your interest in doing an internship here? I started at the Independent earlier this summer, at the end of June. I wanted to get more experience in journalism, trying out new writing styles and gaining experience in the field. I also wanted an opportunity to explore Santa Barbara more, specifically the vibrant arts and culture scene that is often overlooked.

What got you started in journalism? Has it always been a career you’ve wanted to pursue? I got started in journalism at the beginning of my freshman year of college at the Daily Nexus, UC Santa Barbara’s school newspaper. Journalism definitely wasn’t my first dream job — when I was younger, I wanted to be an actress, pediatrician, or a professional musician. But as I got older, I realized that I was actually drawn to stories about those professions, and I wanted to be the one to write about those people. That’s when I began seriously considering journalism as a career.

Credit: Courtesy

What has your UCSB experience been like so far? I am about to go into my third year at UCSB! I’m a Communication and Political Science double major and am planning to apply for the Professional Writing Minor on the journalism track. At school, I serve as the co-lead editor for the arts and culture section of the Daily Nexus. I’m also an editorial intern for the UCSB chapter of Her Campus, an online magazine for collegiate women. UCSB was the obvious choice for me because of their top-notch communication program, beautiful campus, and, of course, the beach.

Where are you from originally and what are some things you like to do in Santa Barbara? I’m from San Gabriel, California, right outside of Los Angeles. In Santa Barbara, my favorite things to do are reading at the beach, going on walks, and trying new cafés in the area. I’m a huge fan of coffee and am always open to recommendations!

Do you have plans for after graduation yet? After I graduate, I hope to move back to Los Angeles and work in the media industry, specifically entertainment news. My goal is to continue writing and immerse myself in the rich culture of Los Angeles.

What you like to do in your free time? What are some of your favorite hobbies or things to help you unwind? I come from a very musical family and play the cello, piano, and guitar. I also love watching movies, my favorites being The Social Network and Past Lives, and am currently binging Gilmore Girls for the eighth time! I’m a huge crocheter, specializing in hats and tote bags. This summer I’ve been trying to teach myself how to cook, which has definitely been a learning process. A fun fact about me is that I can solve a Rubik’s cube.