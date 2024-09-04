Santa Barbara’s State Route 192 to Be Closed for Five Weeks Starting September 16

Last week Caltrans sent out a press release announcing that repair work on a section of road near Parma Park would result in the complete closing of SR 192 from Alamar Avenue to Sycamore Canyon Road for five weeks. This was a large area, more than 3.5 miles, and it puzzled many motorists and nearby residents. A chunk of hillside just west of Parma Park had fallen away, the result of this year’s heavy spring rains, but it was a relatively smaller area.

To further confuse the issue, 192 is known by many names along the area of the proposed closures — Foothill Road, Mountain Ridge Road, Stanwood Drive, and Sycamore Canyon Road.

Turns out the parameters of the closure had been suggested by field engineers, but after receiving a flurry of questions from residents, Caltrans decided to shrink the work-zone area.

This week, traffic signals are now controlling one-way traffic along the Stanwood Drive area. The following week, beginning on September 9, the traffic will be allowed to flow freely. Then, on Monday, September 16, the road from Orizaba to Parma Park will be closed until about five weeks, somewhere around October 18.

To bypass the work zone by taking the 101, motorists are advised to take SR 192 at Alamar on the west and Sycamore Canyon Road on the east to get down to the highway. Other routes visible on maps also wind over the Riviera hills to zigzag around the hill slippage via Mission Ridge, Las Alturas, and Conejo roads.