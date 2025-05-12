Where’s the Bear? No New Reports of Black Bear Seen Near Isla Vista Last Week

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that they have received no new reports of a black bear seen wandering near Isla Vista last week. The last confirmed report of the bear came on Thursday, May 8, when people saw it wandering in the weeded area between Isla Vista Elementary School and UC Santa Barbara’s West Campus Garden. Later, around 3 a.m. on May 9, Fish and Wildlife received an unconfirmed video of a bear in the Ellwood area.

Fish and Wildlife said it set a trap for a bear later that morning in the direction that the department’s workers thought it was headed. Bear traps include a trailer with meat hanging inside. With these traps, when a bear climbs in, the trailer closes and qualified Fish and Wildlife staff can tranquilize and move the bear back to its habitat.

Fish and Wildlife said it left the trap out overnight, but closed it up around 10 a.m. on Saturday due to inactivity and no bear sightings.

It is possible the bear has re-crossed Highway 101, either on the road or using a culvert or riparian area, and headed home, likely the Los Padres National Forest. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said that this bear was likely drawn into the area looking for food. But, the department said, bears don’t generally like to be around humans and that bears that wander into urban areas usually return to natural open spaces nearby.

There is no official count of black bears in Los Padres National Forest, although the forest does support a population.

Last month, videos of another black bear in Isla Vista, on UCSB’s campus, and on More Mesa Beach circulated on social media. On April 22, a vehicle struck and killed what was most likely the same bear on Highway 101 near Summerland.

Bears can be dangerous. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said that if you come into contact with a bear, you should make yourself large, wave your arms, and yell. Do not run and do not try to feed bears.

If you see the bear, you can report it (858) 467-4201 or submit a Wildlife Incident Report. If you see a dead bear you can report it at CDFW’s Wildlife Mortality Reporting website at Wildlife Mortality Reporting.