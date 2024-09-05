The Family Bonds of Music and Activism Combine at the Ohana Festival

Summer might technically be over, but September is still one of the best months to hang by the beach — especially when there’s great music involved. The 2024 Ohana Festival — which I’m looking forward to attending September 27-29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point — has such a stellar lineup that it’s hard not to smile as I write this. There are two nights of headline performances from Pearl Jam (whose lead singer, Eddie Vedder, is the founder of this music festival, which is specially designed to combine the power of music and activism), which would be more than enough to get me to head south on the 101. But additional artists include Sting, Alanis Morissette, Devo, Turnpike Troubadours, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, Crowded House, and more.

The event, with a focus on thought-provoking environmental and sustainability programming, will feature 35 artists on three music stages, and there’s also a storytellers stage that amplifies expert speakers and activists in the areas of ocean health, activism, environmental justice, art, community, Indigenous voices, and more with interactive panels throughout the weekend. I’m also looking forward to checking out the art gallery, curated by Charles R. Adler, which showcases a dynamic collection of unique pieces around music, surf, skate and activism.

Eddie Vedder at Ohana Festival 2023 | Photo: Roger Ho for Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder greeting guests at the 2023 Ohana Festival | Photo: Quinn Tucker for Ohana Festival

And of course, with the activism and information component so central, there’s also a charitable part to the Ohana Festival, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, in addition to participating charities like Surfrider Foundation: South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Surfers for Healing, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

Ohana Festival 2024 takes place Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. A limited number of tickets are still available. See ohanafest.com for more information.