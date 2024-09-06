Lompoc Theatre Project To Host Special Chalk Artist Workshop and Lompoc Chalks Event

This weekend is your chance to learn some of the intricacies of chalk art! In anticipation of Lompoc Chalks, which supports the restoration of the historic 1927 Lompoc Theatre, in early October, artists will flock to the Lompoc Airport to transform the space into a colorful gallery of chalk art masterpieces, along with helping raise money for the project’s cause.

The Lompoc Theatre Project’s goal is to turn the theater into a “hub of arts and culture for the community to enjoy,” according to their website. The nonprofit organization aims to enhance Old Town Lompoc into a cultural center, providing performers and patrons a space for community arts and encouraging an environment that entertains, educates, and inspires.

On September 7, Lompoc Chalks is hosting a special Artist Workshop at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building. Artists will be taught the craft of chalk art, learning techniques from instructors and gaining materials to use in October’s festival. There will be two 2-hour sessions, the first being 10 a.m. to noon. and the second being from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Lompoc Chalks event starts on Friday, October 4, with the Artists Kick-Off Event from 5 to 8 p.m. Food Truck Friday, a collection of Lompoc businesses, will be on-site at the airport to provide drinks and food for the event.

Artist at work at Lompoc Chalks 2023 | Photo: @lompoctheatre

Then, on October 5 and 6, the event officially begins! Multiple artists have their art on display at Lompoc Airport, with illustrations filling up the sidewalk and street as the weekend progresses. The public is invited to watch the artists’ process throughout the competition. Lompoc Chalks is not only about chalk art — it also acts as an event for the community. Arts and crafts booths, food trucks, live stage entertainment, and nonprofit organizations are all provided to boost community engagement.

The Lompoc Chalks Kids Corner is another special feature of the event, giving children a space to express themselves in chalk, get their faces painted, partake in yoga and crafts, and more! Creative kids are encouraged to partake.

For more information on how to register for the Special Artist Workshop in September, visit here. Artists under 18 can register for $10, 18+ are $20. This price includes chalk to take home. The 2024 Artist Guidelines and online registration for the October event are available now.

Lompoc Chalks is a free community event, and is made possible by a long list of sponsors from nearby businesses. People are invited to donate to the cause online or by mailing a check to: Lompoc Theatre Project, 740 North “H” Street #238, Lompoc 93436. See lompoctheatre.org for more information about the Lompoc Theatre Project.