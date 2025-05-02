Monarch

Monarch is a 1-year-old female German Shepherd puppy available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Weighing approximately 42 lbs., Monarch can be described as an explorer who is always ready to learn and play. The shelter staff say that Monarch loves short walks and enjoys playtime in the yard with toys. Monarch’s favorite games involve a ball, another canine friend, and treats. Monarch’s adoption fees include her spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Koby





Say hello to Koby, the irresistibly charming pup who’s stealing hearts everywhere! Born in February and currently weighing just 3 pounds, this tiny dynamo is full of personality and love. Believed to be a Terrier/Chihuahua/Pug mix, Koby is a playful, rough-and-tumble little guy with a sweet and affectionate nature. He’s the life of the party and gets along wonderfully with both dogs and cats, making him the perfect companion for just about any home. We expect Koby to stay under 10 pounds when fully grown – the perfect size for snuggles, adventures, and everything in between! Don’t miss your chance to bring this lovable little buddy into your life. Koby is ready to find his forever home – could it be yours?

For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118













Don’t miss Pride and Paws this Sunday!