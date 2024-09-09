Fall Brews in the Courtyard

As the autumn weather begins to fall into Santa Barbara, it’s the last chance to soak up summer’s warmth. And what better way to spend a September afternoon than Santa Barbara’s Downtown Brew Fest. The event is returning for its second year on Saturday, September 14, at Casa de la Guerra. From 2 to 6 p.m., Casa de la Guerra will be filled with chatter as attendees try the various beer options and spend a leisurely afternoon in the company of others.

With tents and booths set up along the walls, attendees can freely mingle in the courtyard with friends and family, enjoying an afternoon of unlimited beer tastings, live music, and delicious food. Brew Fest will feature a lineup of over 10 breweries including Anna’s Cider, Bright Spark Brewing, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., High Seas Mead, Institution Ale, Leashless Brewing, M. Special Brew Co., Night Lizard Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery, S.B. Brewhouse, SoCal Cider, Single Fin Cider, Third Window Brewing Co., and Wylde Works.

The event is organized by Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara (DSB) as part of their ongoing work to promote culture and community in Downtown Santa Barbara. It’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family before diving back into the routine of school and work in the fall.

This is a 21+ event and tickets are $49. For more information about the breweries in attendance and more event details, click here.