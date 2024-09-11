Poetry Connection | Poetry and Music
National Hispanic Heritage Month Converges with Multiple Happenings in Santa Barbara
There’s a fun venue in Solvang that offers some evening entertainment as the sleepy town winds down for the night. Lost Chord Guitars is a quaint spot with an amazing array of talent that passes through it. On the last day of August, poet Ruben Lee Dalton from Buellton happened to play his original songs on guitar, along with Peter Claydon and Friends. It was an evening of all original songs and I was not surprised at how much I enjoyed Ruben’s lyrics. The poetry in his work really stands out. It could also be that I was attuned to hearing his lyrics because I recently read with him at the Goleta Valley Library. Look for an upcoming interview with Ruben Lee Dalton in the near future. If you are a fan of the local poetry scene and are scratching your head, wondering why you haven’t heard of Ruben Lee, it might be because he has changed his name. I kept asking myself the same question. Why is it that I haven’t heard of this poet and musician. Ruben Lee Dalton is the stage name for Bruce Schmidt. I remember reading with Bruce Schmidt years ago. I am happy to make the connection.
September brings the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. I am honored to participate in two events celebrating the Latino Poetry Initiative, “Places We Call Home.” The first is Palabras Vitales: Latiné Poetry Series on Wednesday, September 18, 1-2 p.m. at Calden Overlook at Santa Barbara City College (West Campus). All community members are invited to attend this special event. I will be presenting a series of poems and their companion songs that I have written. It’s not always a given that I am asked to prepare both music and poetry. As someone who is a late-blooming musician, it’s only been during the past couple of years that I have been adding music to my poetry readings. In some cases, the song preceded the poem. Although the themes of the poems and their companion songs are similar, each poem and song is its own entity and stands on its own. I am grateful for the time I have spent as your poet laureate to pursue music in addition to poetry and fiction.
Another event that is part of National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino Poetry Initiative is the community open mic I am hosting at La Casa de la Raza, on Thursday, September 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. For this event, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library, poets and poetry lovers are invited to read a favorite poem that speaks to and from our Latino community. Participants may read from the Latino Poetry Anthology or read their own poems in English, Spanish, Spanglish, or Indigenous languages of Latin America, with one poem per person and a three-minute limit.
Poet and pianist, Esteban Ramirez also combines poetry and music. He writes instrumental piano pieces to accompany his poems. On September 21, he will offer a free concert showcasing his music and his new book of poems, Welcome Home. He has added a third element to his presentation, visual art. Ramirez combines artificial intelligence and Photoshop to produce illustrations for his poems. He says he is excited to share this multi-sensory experience with the community: “The audience can expect an evening of rich, evocative storytelling, brought to life through spoken word, visuals, and the beautiful harmonies of piano and cello.”
This week’s poem is the title poem of his book of 12 poems, Welcome Home, by Esteban Ramirez.
Welcome Home
by Esteban Ramirez
In the quiet of evening
when shadows play long,
a lone path unwinds towards the gentle comfort
of a familiar place:
home
where Spanish floor tiles
pave the entryway
like a mosaic of sunsets,
each one guiding you into a haven
where every corner
is steeped in stories,
and every step feels
like a return
to where your heart
has always belonged.
The artisan bowl
sits patiently
on the wooden credenza
to greet your keys—
their clatter
soft bells tolling
marking the threshold between
the wind-tossed world you left behind
and the refuge that now surrounds you.
Adobe-colored hallways
whisper tales
of time’s gentle caress,
each imperfect crack and crevice
a smile that welcomes you back
into an embrace
that remembers
your every step and sigh.
Immerse yourself
in the living breath of this space,
push open its glass doors—
portals to a vista
of the courtyard fountain and
a garden that sings in vivid chorus,
where bougainvillea smiles
in celebration,
where ladyfinger cacti
bloom in quiet dance,
where towering king palms
stretch their fingers
to touch the sky
under the gaze
of the afternoon’s
desert mountains.
Sink into the embrace
of your tweed-covered sofa
in colors of burnt clay and mesquite ember,
kick off your shoes
with the quickness of
a Black-chinned Hummingbird and
exhale
inhale
exhale.
Welcome home.
About the author: Esteban Ramirez is a neoclassical pianist, composer, and poet based in Santa Barbara and known for his heartfelt melodies and expressive poetry. His works often explore themes of love, nature, and the human experience. He has released three albums and two poetry books.
Upcoming Poetry Events:
September 11, Blue Whale Reading Series, 5:30-7 p.m., Chapel, Unity of Santa Barbara (227. E. Arrellaga St.). Featured poets include Jace Turner and Catherine Abbey Hodges.
September 18, Poetry and music presentation by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, Melinda Palacio at Santa Barbara City College’s Calden Overlook, 1-2 p.m. with a reception to follow. This free program is part of Palabras Vitales: Latiné Poetry Series. This program is presented as part of Latino Poetry Places We Call Home.
Saturday, September 21, an evening of artistic fusion as Esteban Ramirez unveils his second poetry collection, Welcome Home — The Poetry Book, inspired by the romantic neoclassical melodies of his piano/cello album. at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), located at 631 Garden Street. The event will begin with a mixer at 4 p.m. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.
September 26, Favorite Poem Open Mic/Poemas Favoritos, 6-7:30 p.m., La Casa de la Raza (601 E. Montecito St.). Santa Barbara Public Library invites the community to a poetry open mic. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino Poetry Initiative, Places We Call Home, poets and poetry lovers are invited to read a favorite poem that speaks to and from our Latino community.
