New Goleta Train Depot Breaks Ground

Representatives from the City of Goleta and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) celebrated the groundbreaking this Thursday for the new $32 million full-service train station set to be complete in summer 2026.

The 8,500-square-foot Goleta Train Depot, located on La Patera Lane, will be built next to the existing Amtrak platform, aiming to “increase train ridership, improve connections to bus transit, and support services to and from the Santa Barbara Airport and UC Santa Barbara.”

Roughly 100 people attended the groundbreaking, hearing from Goleta city councilmembers, city staff, and more. “People only remember what you build,” stated Goleta City Manager Robert Nisbet. Councilmember James Kyriaco noted that Goleta is a regional job hub, where more than 5,000 jobs have been added in the last decade — more than any in the county — an accomplishment that will be bolstered by this project.

Goleta Train Depot rendering | Credit: S.B. County Association of Governments

“This transit hub will serve as a cornerstone for our communities connectivity,” stated Goleta Mayor Paula Perrote. “The station will be a vibrant gateway to the Central Coast.”

Located along what’s known as the LOSSAN (Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo) corridor, running from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, the $32 million project was made possible by an $18.6 million state fund awarded to SBCAG, along with an additional $1 million city contribution.

County supervisor and LOSSAN boardmember Das Williams noted that seven daily trips will be made available with the new station, up from the current five rides offered per day now. Commuters will still be able to ride the train during construction, which is set to finish in 2026.