‘The Time Is Now: Dinner in the Garden’ with Alice Waters

Chef and activist Alice Waters was the star of The Time Is Now: Dinner in the Garden fundraiser dinner, an event aimed toward supporting her upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., in October to present her idea of school-supported agriculture. Bringing together prominent community figures and members of the regenerative agriculture community, the fundraiser brought attention to the importance of healthy, nourishing food.

Guests gathered poolside for pre-dinner appetizers and conversations, along with live music. | Photo: Lauren Chiou

School supported agriculture is a global movement where public schools and universities buy food directly from local, regenerative, and organic sources, in an effort to mitigate climate change and take steps toward nutritional health and education.

“‘No nation is healthier than its children or more prosperous than its partners,’” Waters said during the evening, quoting former U.S. President Harry S. Truman. “And I really believe that.”

She continued, “This is the only delicious solution to climate change.”

The event took place in the backyard garden of a Montecito estate. Prior to dinner, guests were invited to mingle on the front lawn and around the pool, with cocktails and appetizers to complement their conversations. Notable figures such as UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang and guerilla gardening proponent Ron Finley, also known as the Gansta Gardener, were in attendance. Waters was also mingling with guests, thanking them for their attendance and handing out fliers with more information about her mission and Washington, D.C., trip.

As the sun set over the extravagant Montecito estate, the main event of the night began. Guests took their seats at outdoor tables set up in the grassy backyard, dimly lit with string lights and heat lamps. Each table was adorned with flower arrangements and formal place settings, along with printed out menus detailing the food being served.

Philanthropist and community member Belle Hahn co-hosted the event through her Twin Hearts foundation, a nonprofit supporting the arts and regenerative agriculture. Once everyone was seated, Hahn and Waters stood together at a podium to give opening remarks and welcome guests to the dinner.

“The time is now, and the time is Alice Waters,” Hahn said.

There were fun place settings and menus at each table at ‘The Time Is Now: Dinner in the Garden’ with Alice Waters. | Photo: Lauren Chiou

As attendees applauded, Waters took to the podium and spoke about her work in nutrition and edible education. “I was looking for taste, and that’s how I met all of the farmers,” she said, about her involvement in the farming world.

“We have to be smelling and loving and tasting,” Waters continued. “You do one thing as well as you can, and the word spreads.”

Then, dinner was served. The first course was organic heirloom tomatoes with cucumbers, served with a soft herb vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese, and Marcona almonds. The meal was paired with Saarloos + Sons MOM 2021 Estate Grenache Blanc. The tart tomatoes went nicely with the creamy goat cheese, making for a refreshing and healthy start to the meal.

Next was Santa Barbara black cod with Roots Farm corn and long pepper ragu. The dish was perfectly complemented by the rosé, an Artiste Sun Worshippers, 100 percent Mourvèdre 2023 from Santa Barbara County.

The first course of the evening: organic heirloom tomatoes with cucumbers, served with a soft herb vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese, and marcona almonds. | Photo: Lauren Chiou







The third course was pan-roasted Liberty Farms duck breast with peach mustard frill and warm spices, with Strange Pinot Noir 2022 from Santa Rita Hills. It was rich and fragrant, although surprisingly tough (even with a knife, the duck was difficult to cut through).

Before dessert, Hahn and Waters took to the podium again to give closing remarks. The pair thanked the attendees, and reiterated the purpose of the night. Hahn then announced that her and her sister, Lily Hahn-Shining, are pledging $25,000 to help support Waters’s mission. Attendees followed suit, with some calling out from their seats to make pledges.

The final course of the evening was a chocolate tart with sesame, caramel, and whipped créme. The wine pairing with Saarloos + Sons The Port “communion,” making for a decadent yet light treat. Fruit and tea was also offered to diners.

As the night began to wrap, model and Santa Barbara resident Achok Majak took to the podium to urge more guests to donate and make an impact. “We have the power to change this entire world.” This sentiment resonated with attendees, sparking applause and cheers from the crowd.

With sustainable dining and great conversation, The Time Is Now garden dinner was a success, bringing together members of the community and sparking a conversation on the importance of regenerative agriculture, raising money in the process.

For more information about the Edible Schoolyard Project, including future events and how to donate, visit edibleschoolyard.org.