Knowing only that he was relatively new to town, appeared to have some money to play with, and decided to name a bar after himself, I made some initial assumptions about Arnie Sturham — namely, that he’d gotten rich in tech or finance and figured it might be fun to run his own joint, without much concern for the bottom line. (My apologies, as this happens here regularly.)
But after meeting the founder of Arnie’s Rooftop Bar and spending about three hours with him over multiple cocktails one recent evening on his perch above Carpinteria’s Linden Square, I can happily report that I was totally wrong.
Sturham, it turns out, is a hospitality veteran, having run a popular bar/restaurant/live music venue called the Treehouse Café on Washington’s Bainbridge Island for decades. He sold the business two years ago and moved to Santa Barbara, seeking a new start both personally and professionally, living not in a mansion but in a condo above the Public Market.
The opportunity to pursue a new venture came mostly by chance — an acquaintance at the gym mentioned the vacant bar just built atop Linden Square, and Sturham’s experience recognized so much potential for the space, which he was able to finish to his liking. As for the name, it was more about practicality than ego.
“Everyone referred to the Treehouse Café as Arnie’s,” he said of his Bainbridge spot. “I’m going to cut to the chase on this one.”
That sort of friendly regularity should happen here too. Arnie’s Rooftop benefits from nearly wraparound ocean and mountain views, a centralized Carp location, and the buzzing trio of restaurants on the bottom floor, where Corazón, Third Window, and Tina’s — the little sister of Montecito’s Bettina — instantly attracted steady crowds upon opening last year.
But Sturham isn’t relying solely on those factors to succeed. He’s developing a seasonally shifting cocktail menu and cultivating a welcome-to-all vibe to make this bar an attraction all its own. “You can come in here with a bathing suit and sandy feet, or you can be fancy,” said Sturham, whose only preferred clientele is “anyone over 21.”
The drinks program is the domain of Deckers exec turned cocktail caterer Trina Armitage, another Washington state transplant who met Sturham because he was wearing a Seahawks jersey watching football in the Public Market. “Most of my friends I’ve met by not cooking and going down to the Public Market,” he laughed.
Armitage crafted a range of margaritas — including the brilliantly creamy and Carp-perfect Avocado Grove — and eight different signature cocktails, such asthe Rosemary Grapefruit Negroni and Thyme & Tide Old Fashioned. “I’m all about experience,” said Armitage, whose cocktail company is called The Petite Fleet. “I just want them to look beautiful and taste delicious.”
Every drink can be made into a nonalcoholic version, which are very popular even if they are similar in price. “We’re doing more than we thought we would,” said Sturham.
He really doesn’t care what you order, where you sit, or whether you come for live music in the evenings or to enjoy the sea breeze in the early afternoon. There’s a wide selection of regional wine on the list, a rotating cast of beers — including the humble domestic cans — and TVs to watch your favorite team.
Explained Sturham, “It’s just a casual place to gather.”
Arnie’s Rooftop Bar, 778 Linden Ave., Carpinteria; (805) 566-5394; arniesrooftopbar.com
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