Triple the Love

When Christina and Garrett Tuck of Carpinteria learned they were expecting triplets, they knew their journey into parenthood would likely involve time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), as triplets are often born prematurely. As first-time parents, and of triplets no less, they were embarking on a life-changing experience.

Christina, a Cottage Health nurse, was familiar with the hospital’s high standards of care, but the NICU was outside her area of expertise. In preparation for the birth, she and Garrett took a tour of the NICU. The nurses there made them feel at ease, familiarizing them with the equipment and answering questions to alleviate their concerns.

To their surprise, the Tuck triplets made their grand entrance just a few days later. Luke, Bryce and Orion were born at 7:06 p.m. on December 27, 2023, each one minute apart. Luke, the first to arrive, weighed 3 lbs., 1.6 oz.; followed by Bryce at 3 lbs., 5.4 oz.; and then Orion, the smallest, at 2 lbs., 6.6 oz. Due to their early arrival at 31 weeks and two days, the boys required specialized oxygen support and IV nutrition, which they received in the NICU immediately after birth.

“It was tough to see the boys in the NICU,” said Christina, reflecting on those first days. “As a nurse at Cottage, but in a different unit, I didn’t realize how amazing the NICU team was. I just didn’t know much about that part of the hospital — it’s so protected and specialized. Every nurse genuinely cared about us like family and cared for our needs.”

Christina was admitted to Cottage two weeks before the birth of the triplets after a routine appointment revealed reduced blood flow to one of the babies. During her hospital stay, monitoring indicated a deceleration in one of the babies’ heart rates, leading to the decision for an early delivery. Having anticipated that the triplets would be born within weeks, the labor and delivery and NICU teams were prepared for their arrival. Their coordinated efforts ensured that each baby received the specialized care necessary to grow and thrive outside the womb.

The Haselton Family NICU at Cottage Children’s Medical Center is a Level III unit specifically designed to provide intensive care for babies born prematurely or those with complex medical conditions requiring surgery, advanced respiratory support and specialized monitoring. This level of specialized care was vital for the Tuck triplets, who were born two months early and required close attention in their first weeks of life.

Luke and Bryce spent six weeks in the NICU, while Orion, who needed hernia surgery, stayed for seven weeks. During their time in the NICU, the boys grew healthier, bigger, and stronger each day.

“All the nurses made us feel comfortable and at home. We got to know pretty much every nurse in the NICU,” shared Christina. “The neonatologists were easy to talk to and great at explaining what to expect. They took a stressful time and made it a lot less stressful.”

Garrett and Christina shared how the nurses went above and beyond during their stay, from ringing in the New Year together in the NICU to creating keepsakes with the babies’ footprints and being an invaluable source of support throughout their journey.

“It was a privilege to be part of the Tuck family’s journey,” said Karen Rose, NICU Manager. “We understand that a NICU stay can be overwhelming for any parent, which is why our team is dedicated to caring for our newborn patients and supporting their families.”

Now nine months old and thriving at home, the Tuck triplets continue to grow, each displaying a unique personality. While they do everything together in true triplet fashion, Luke, Bryce, and Orion already show distinct personality traits that set them apart.

Reflecting on their journey, Christina and Garrett are filled with gratitude. “The employees at Cottage maintained a perfect balance of professionalism and warmth, instilling confidence in their care while making us feel at ease,” said the new parents. “We have forged lasting relationships with the Cottage family that will endure a lifetime. We want to extend our gratitude to the Cottage team for making our time there a positive and memorable experience.”

The Haselton Family NICU is a vital part of Cottage Children’s Medical Center, providing care for critically ill newborns who need the highest level of support.

