Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Two Young Men at Haskell’s Beach in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male suspect for attempted murder after he allegedly shot two men in their early twenties after midnight on Sunday at Haskell’s Beach in Goleta.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the beach near the Ritz-Carlton Bacara at approximately 12:51 a.m. on September 22, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick. When they arrived, deputies found the two victims with gunshots wounds; one victim had been shot once in the hip area, and the other victim in each leg. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, who they learned had reportedly flashed gang signs at the victims before shooting them. The deputies found the suspect at around 2:19 a.m. and took him into custody after he allegedly attempted to flee on foot, dropping a handgun in the process. The handgun was registered to an owner from out of the area and was not reported stolen, Zick said.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a concealed firearm, gang enhancement, and enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Zick explained that juveniles are not eligible for bail and the case will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation for adjudication.

It does not appear that the suspect and the victims know each other, Zick said.