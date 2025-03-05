Solas Returns to Santa Barbara’s Lobero to Honor their 30th Anniversary

After an eight-year hiatus, quintessential Irish-American Band Solas returns for a 30th anniversary tour and an all-new live album. Their tour will take the band across America and transport the band members and audiences alike on a journey through Solas’s discography — old and new — and it is sure to be an exciting performance when they take the stage at the Lobero on March 12.

Since releasing their self-titled debut in 1996, Solas has captivated audiences with their blend of traditional Irish melodies and modern Americana. Their music is enjoyed by a wide range of audiences, Celtic purists and rock-and-roll lovers alike.

After performing for several decades and releasing dozens of albums, the band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2017. With 2025 marking Solas’s 30th anniversary, three of its founding members — Séamus Egan, John Williams, and Winifred Horan — are returning to the stage to pay homage to the group’s extensive discography and musical reach. Alan Murray (guitar, bouzouki, vocals) will round out the band for their trip across the United States.

“As the last couple of years went on, I started to get that sensation that maybe it might be nice to perform again. We wanted to see if people would be into it, and they were. We were really surprised and gratified with the response, when we announced that we were coming back,” said Egan.

Solas’s sound technician arbitrarily recorded their shows over the last several decades, which the band members did not realize until recently. Egan describes listening to these recordings again and it bringing back very fond memories.

“It got me realizing as well that fundamentally, we’re a live band. Although we’ve made many albums over the years, the real sort of our reason for being is for us to play live. I think the album is a really good reflection of the energy between ourselves and the audience,” Egan said.

To kick off the 30th anniversary celebrations, Solas has just released their first single from their upcoming concert album, Solas Live. The 14 song collection features a career-spanning tracklist along with a notable batch of features.

Egan reiterated his excitement to return to Santa Barbara and perform. “Long time fans will be happily surprised that we’re diving back into the way-back catalog and playing a lot of material that we haven’t played in a couple of decades.” He adds, “We haven’t played them in forever, so they almost feel like brand new songs to us. Being able to bring the thirty years of experience and musical life back into these old songs has been a blast for us and the audiences have been really responding enthusiastically to them.”

Solas will be making a stop on their nationwide tour at the Lobero on Wednesday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.