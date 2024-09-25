Man in Custody, Two Injured Following Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse

A man is in custody following an explosion at Santa Maria Superior Courthouse Wednesday morning that injured two people and shut down government buildings around the city.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick, the explosion was reported shortly after 8:40 a.m. and was the result of “an intentionally set improvised explosive device.” Local media reports that witnesses saw the man walk into the building and throw a bag or backpack that exploded in the vicinity of Department 9. The man was “detained immediately,” Zick said, and there were two reports of non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene remained active as of 10:30 a.m. while authorities investigated the explosion, and the Sheriff’s Office asked that the public avoid the area. The City of Santa Maria announced that due to the law enforcement investigation in the area, nearby Santa Maria City Hall, Finance Department, City Attorney’s Office, Santa Maria Public Library, and Recreation and Parks Department would all be closed for the day.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that his office and the Office of Emergency Services is “actively monitoring the explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse and coordinating with law enforcement authorities.” The FBI is also responding.