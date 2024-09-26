The Renovation-Design Process

Full home renovations — like what you see on TV — are my favorite part of design. If you’ve ever wondered what a magazine worthy renovation actually looks like from start to finish, let me walk you through the steps to create a dream home that’s as functional as it is beautiful.

Step 1: Find and Buy

Every renovation starts with the right property. Many homes have hidden potential, but it takes a trained eye to spot it. My dad was a contractor who taught me how to see the possibilities in any space, no matter how outdated or run-down it might appear. When I walk through a home with a client, I’m not just looking at what’s there; I’m visualizing what could be there. We consider the bones of the house, the layout, and the potential for opening up spaces or adding modern amenities while keeping the charm that made the property appealing in the first place. Walking these homes with you and helping you decide which one will work best for your needs is a crucial part of the process.

When you’re house hunting, take your mental eraser with you to wipe away the cosmetic issues and focus on the structure and potential. It can be overwhelming, but this is where a designer’s input becomes invaluable.

Step 2: Develop the Design Plan

A designer’s job is to take your ideas and inspiration and turn them into a coherent plan that works for your lifestyle. We explore materials, colors, layouts, and styles to find the perfect combination that reflects your vision.

With the vision in place, we work with contractors to make sure that the design plan works with the home’s existing structure or, if necessary, to make modifications. Before starting the work, we agree on a detailed timeline, address potential challenges, and begin the permit process if necessary.

Now, this is where the fun really begins! We discuss materials like tile, flooring, cabinetry, and lighting fixtures, to create a cohesive design plan. Then we review a formal design presentation so you can see exactly what your renovated home will look like, bringing all the elements together so that your home feels both fresh and timeless.

Step 3: The Renovation Process

It’s completely normal for homeowners to feel a bit of anxiety during the renovation. We’re demolishing familiar spaces — like your kitchen or bathroom — which can be unsettling. It’s a messy, noisy phase of the project that requires patience. But even when the walls are stripped down to the studs and your home feels like a construction zone, it’s important to trust the process. This is when the technical work happens — plumbing, electrical, and structural changes. As a designer with a construction background, I love working closely with contractors to ensure that the design vision is being faithfully executed.

I walk through the construction site regularly to catch any issues early and ensure that all the little details — the perfect placement of lighting fixtures, the right alignment of tile, the smooth installation of custom cabinetry — come together as planned.

Step 4: The Final Reveal

The final stage is where the magic happens. After months of renovation, the house looks like a home again. The finishing touches are applied, and the space finally reflects the vision we’ve been working toward. When my clients step into their newly renovated home for the first time, their reactions are always priceless. Seeing the transformation from a dated property to a functional, beautiful living space is the ultimate reward. It’s that moment of realization — that all the dust, delays, and decisions were worth it.

What You Can Expect From Your Own Renovation

Renovating your home is a journey, and it requires a team of dedicated professionals to pull it off smoothly. While it can be stressful at times, having a clear plan, a talented team, and a strong vision helps ease the process. If you’re thinking about renovating, remember renovations aren’t just about aesthetics — they’re about creating a space that works for you and your family. Whether you’re looking to open up a cramped kitchen, modernize your bathroom, or overhaul your entire home, the process is an exciting one that leads to a place you’ll love living in for years to come.

Laura Gransberry is an interior designer specializing in home renovations and restoration in the Santa Barbara area. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit www.lauragransberry.com to learn more!