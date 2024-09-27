No Scripts, Just Laughs

Dynamic comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are coming to Santa Barbara as part of their Asking for Trouble tour. Mochrie and Sherwood — best known from the iconic improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? — will be taking the stage at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Saturday, October 12, at 7 p.m. for a one-night-only live show.

For more than 20 seasons, Mochrie and Sherwood have brought an infectious energy to Whose Line Is It Anyway? as they masterfully spin audience suggestions into comedy gold. Asking for Trouble follows a similar format, even incorporating some of the same games such as “Sound FX” and “One-Word Expert.” Completely unscripted, Mochrie and Sherwood rely on their lightning-fast wit to send waves of laughter rippling through the audience. With each new performance comes an utterly unique rollercoaster of hilarity. Shows are interactive, spontaneous, and absolutely unforgettable.

“We’ve been on the road for 23 years now, and there is no reason to stop,” explained Mochrie. “Every show is an opening and closing for that particular audience. No one will ever see it again. And because every show is so different, it keeps it fresh for us.”

Don’t miss Asking for Trouble, where Mochrie and Sherwood continue to make comedy history and prove that they are still the best in the business!

Tickets are on sale now at luketheatre.org.