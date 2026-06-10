Just before 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in Santa Maria, a single car crashed into a traffic signal at the Broadway and Miller Street intersection, leaving five teenagers dead and one 24-year-old in critical condition. Santa Maria police and fire departments and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

Isabella “Bella” Star Vigil, 16; Nicolas Munoz-Gautreaux, 17; Jennifer Gutierrez, 19; and Guendi Beatrice Gamez Escalante, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. “Ava” Yusbeli Diaz Galvez, 17, and Aurelio Calixtro Matias, 24, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Galvez succumbed to her injuries. The sole survivor, Matias, remains in critical condition.

“Preliminary evidence located at the scene suggests alcohol may have been a contributing factor; however, the investigation remains ongoing and no final determination has been made at this time,” according to Sergeant Shane Armstrong.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed that three of the teens killed were former or current students at Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria High School, and Delta High School.

“During this incredibly difficult time, the Santa Maria Police Department joins the community in mourning this tremendous loss and extends its sincere condolences to everyone impacted,” said the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) in a press release.

The SMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash and are asking for the public’s help in finding out more about the crash. Any witnesses or those who may have information are encouraged to contact the SMPD Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781 x1139.

Those who wish to support the families who lost their children in this tragic accident can do so through GoFundMe pages made by the friends and families of Vigil, Munoz-Gautreaux, Gutierrez, Escalante, and Galvez.