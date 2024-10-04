André 3000 Cancels Santa Barbara Show Scheduled for Friday October 4

Originally scheduled to play at the Arlington Theatre tonight (Friday, October 4), we just received word from Goldenvoice Senior Vice President Moss Jacobs that André 3000 has canceled his show. No explanation for the cancellation was immediately given.

The website for the Arlington Theatre states: “We regret to inform you that André 3000 will not be performing as scheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support. Refunds at point of purchase. Stay tuned for future updates and announcements.”