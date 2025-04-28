Santa Barbara Celebrates the Planet at Earth Day

A few morning sprinkles did nothing to dampen the sunshiney vibe of Santa Barbara’s 2025 Earth Day celebration. The mothership of Santa Barbara’s festivals — now in its 55th year — once again landed at Alameda Park last weekend (April 26-27) and people from far and wide communed outside to connect with climate-forward businesses and organizations, engage in climate-focused educational activities, hear from dozens of speakers on a variety of environmental topics, savor locally sourced, climate-friendly food and beverages, check out the Green Car Show, and of course, enjoy a nice variety of live music.

Presented by the Community Environmental Council in partnership with CarpEvents, the festival kicked off on Saturday by honoring environmental heroes Dr. Leah Stokes and the late Charlie Eckberg. This year’s theme was “Our Power, Our Planet,” inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy and to work together to triple the global generation of renewable energy by 2030. For more information, see cecsb.org.