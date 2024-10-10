Bunny

Some Bunny loves you.

No, we don’t mean somebody loves you (although we’re sure that is the case.) We mean this sweet two-year-old Husky named Bunny loves you!

Bunny is a sweet and silly girl who gets so excited to see her human friends that she greets them with a little bunny hop. She is a happy girl who loves to run around and play. Bunny is looking for a family who can keep up with her energy levels and then snuggle with her as much as her heart desires!

Do you want Bunny to hop into your life? Come meet her at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Toby and Mr. Fluffles

This pair of male guinea pigs are beautifully bonded and so cute together. Toby is actually blind, but he is also the more confident and outgoing of the two! He does not consider himself anything less than a magnificent piggie who deserves all the treats, veggies, fresh hay and snuggles. Of course he will share the bounty with his brother, Toby!

Titus and Lucas

If you’re looking for a happily bonded pair of bunnies then Titus and Lucas are for you! They are gentle, quite handsome and have good litter habits. Titus has a rich mocha coloring and Lucas has the “wild rabbit” coloring called agouti. They are ready and waiting for their lucky new family to discover them and bring them home.

You’ll find these 2 pairs, plus many singles, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption and don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.