Western Burrowing Owl Becomes Endangered Species ‘Candidate’

Owls are a symbol of wisdom, but they are not particularly street-smart. In fact, they are quite frequently struck by cars.

Considering this, and a whole host of other dangers posed by humanity, the vulnerable western burrowing owl — the only owl species that nests and roosts underground — just achieved “candidate” status for protection under the California Endangered Species Act on Thursday.

These owls’ numbers have significantly declined across California, vanishing from 19 of the 51 California counties they once inhabited and nearing extinction in 10 others, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

The center — one of multiple groups that petitioned for the owl to be considered for “endangered” status — also notes that only 225 breeding pairs are left in central-western and southwestern California. They have been nearly wiped out from a third of their former range.

However, thanks to the California Fish and Game Commission’s vote establishing the birds’ candidacy, burrowing owls statewide will be protected while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducts a full status review, which could last 12 to 18 months.

The commission will then vote on whether to protect the burrowing owls as endangered or threatened under state law.

Protecting burrowing owls under the California Endangered Species Act would require state and local agencies to manage threats to the owls, including urban sprawl, agriculture, and rodenticide, to name a few. Accordingly, these protections would end the state law that allows owls to be removed from lands slated for development. They could also require more robust mitigation for habitat loss.

“At long last, there’s a glimmer of hope for California’s rapidly disappearing burrowing owls, who desperately need protection,” said Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Burrowing owls have dwindled and vanished at an alarming rate around the state as their homes are bulldozed for irresponsible sprawl development. I’m thrilled they’re safeguarded for now and look forward to these adorable little owls getting permanent protection.”