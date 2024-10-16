Antique Store

The Blue Door

The Blue Door

Runner-Up: Antique Alley

Architect

Jeff Shelton

Dust for fingerprints and you’ll find evidence of Jeff Shelton all over Santa Barbara. His crime? Injecting a little color and levity into our earnest Spanish Colonial aesthetic. Even if you don’t recognize his name, you’ve seen his work — Vera Cruz, the “house of a thousand paintings,” on Santa Barbara Street; the El Jardin project on the Eastside; and the Dalí-esque curves of Ablitt Tower on West Haley. Shelton grew up in the hills below Mountain Drive in what had been an early 1900s boarding school. His family lived in the library, infirmary, and in classrooms, and his neighbors built their homes out of adobe, used lumber, wine bottles, and ferro cement. It wasn’t until college that Shelton lived in a building that was actually designed to be a house.

Runner-Up: Anacapa Architecture & Interior Design

Carpet Cleaning

Santa Barbara Carpet Cleaning

“Thank you, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria for this recognition!” said Tom Conklin for Santa Barbara Carpet Cleaning. “We know there’s a lot of great carpet cleaners in the Santa Barbara area, and we are honored to be considered among the best of them. We have been at it a long time (remember avocado-green shag carpet?), and we have enjoyed being part of the community. We have met a lot of wonderful people and made a lot of friendships. Thanks from all of us at Santa Barbara Carpet Cleaning, and we’ll see you in 2025!”

Runner-Up: All Natural Carpet Cleaning

Contractor

Allen Construction

“Perennial winner deserving of a chance to win again,” said Indy reader Joshua L. during the nomination round. “The best people to work with — thoughtful and caring,” echoed Matt C. “Employee-owned, and all of their carpenters and laborers have a smile and great upbeat attitude.” When Dennis Allen founded Allen Construction four decades ago, it was an opportunity to create a company around his own passion for sustainable building. “What began as a personal conviction and desire to see a better way to build has truly become a collective effort,” he said. “This company-wide commitment is now an inspiration and journey that we are all on together.”

Runner-Up: Giffin & Crane

Gardening/Landscaping Service

Kitson Landscape Management

“As a family-owned and -operated company, our team at Kitson Landscape Management, Inc. is passionate about melding cutting-edge eco-friendly maintenance practices with superior service to create beautiful and sustainable garden spaces,” said Sarah Kitson. The greatest reward of their work, she said, “comes from seeing our combined efforts boost community appeal and champion environmental stewardship. We are grateful for the local support for over 55 years!”

Runner-Up: Ecolawn S.B.

Handyman Service

Your Handyman

Your Handyman

“Exceptional skills in every area we have needed,” said satisfied customer and Indy reader Heather D. “Fast service, friendly, and great problem solvers.” “Many heartfelt thanks to all of our clients in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, and Carpinteria for trusting us to help maintain and improve your beautiful homes!” said owner and manager Mark Baird. “We are all truly blessed to live in one of the nicest areas in the world. Best regards from Ginger, Jeff, Lew, and Mark.”

Runner-Up: Edward The Fix It Guy

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

“I do what I do and have been doing so since 1983 because our company is simply the BEST,” said owner and operator Gary Simpson. “We all love helping the fine folks of Santa Barbara on whatever task and challenge they may have. In a nutshell, we’re just so much more than a big-box store,” he said, with stellar customer service, a huge inventory almost always in stock, and prices that are fair and competitive. “And above all,” Simpson said, “we are so grateful and humbled for what Santa Barbara has made us — ACE’s single largest-volume store nationwide — that we consistently express this gratitude by how we’re honored to give back to our community.”

Runner-Up: Miner’s Ace Hardware

Home Furnishing

Habitat Home & Garden

“At Habitat, we believe in being original,” the company said in a statement. “From our products to our people, we embrace the unique quirks, character, and beauty found in life and nature. We feel furniture should be more than just something to fill a space; it should reflect who you are and how you want to live. … Everyone has a unique style and personality, and it is our mission to help our clients create equally unique environments that are inspiring, comforting, and fitting to them.”

Runner-Up: Furniture Gallery By Mattress Mike

House Cleaning Service

MasterCare Home Cleaning Services

“They do a fantastic job, are very flexible on times, and are always willing to do whatever is asked,” said reader Peggy O. “They really are the best in Santa Barbara,” concurred Ed S. Husband-and-wife team Robert and Linda Mangione run the company’s fleet of white vans that never seem to rest. “Being able to meet or exceed client expectations is the goal,” Robert said. “At MasterCare, we try to address all aspects of what makes a cleaning service able to differentiate itself from the competition.”

Runner-Up: Molly Maid

Interior Design Company

Shannon Scott Design

“Beautiful, professional work.” “Wonderful, conscious, creative design.” “Perfection.” Those are among the superlatives Indy readers used to describe the work of Shannon Scott Design studio, which is celebrating 25 years this year. “I have been so deeply fortunate to spend the last quarter of a century doing what I love, doing what I decided was my career path at the age of 14,” said Scott. “And I have never once looked back. … My life and business have grown and evolved immensely, side by side, with many more adventures to come!”

Runner-Up: Keeping Interiors

Mattress Store

Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

“We have always shopped at Mattress Mike’s, even when he was located in Goleta,” said nominator Michael W. (The store is now located in La Cumbre Plaza in the former Sears building.) “Any time we need good advice or a new bed, table, or chair, we go to him, and if he can get what we need, we buy it.” Lindsay S. is also more than comfortable giving her business to Mike. “Huge selection to choose from,” she said. “They deliver and they’ll also take your old mattress.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Mattress

Mortgage Agent

Austin Lampson

“We meet so many interesting people in our line of work, and everyone’s story and situation is unique,” said Austin Lampson about the perks of the job. “We’ve had people literally use pirate treasure for their down payment, sign loan documents on a boat in the middle of the ocean, discover a secret room in their house that was wall-to-wall pink shag carpet — so many strange, funny, you-can’t-make-these-up stories! The greatest, though, is really helping folks become homeowners when they felt it couldn’t happen. That smile is truly what brings us such fulfillment.”

Runner-Up: Kelly Marsh

Mortgage Company

Montecito Bank & Trust

Runner-Up: Cornerstone Home Lending

Moving Company

Mammoth Moving & Storage

Now 50 years old, Mammoth Moving & Storage — which got its name from the peak where the founder dreamed of becoming a downhill skier — began as a modest family venture that focused on households and appliances. Now, the behemoth of a full-service company has the equipment and expertise to haul pretty much anything pretty much anywhere, including in the office, industrial, machinery, hospitality, design, and storage sectors. “Moving is one of the most stressful events in life,” said rep Ashley Eberz. “Our team is trained and equipped to help clients navigate it with the least amount of stress possible.”

Runner-Up: Movegreen

Nursery

La Sumida Nursery

One day many years ago, Hilton Sumida was working at his nursery when a young boy fell into his pond. Sumida rushed over and yanked him out. Three decades later, that young boy, now fully grown, approached Sumida and asked if he remembered him. Sumida did — that’s not a moment you forget — and they spent the afternoon picking out plants together for the man’s new home. “One of our favorite parts of being in business in Santa Barbara has been getting to know generations of our customers,” says the 65-year-old company. “We have seen the children and grandchildren of customers grow up and return as customers themselves.”

Runner-Up: TERRA SOL GARDEN CENTER

Painting Contractor

Purple Painting

Purple Painting

“At Purple Painting, we transform spaces to help people truly feel at home,” said account manager Inri Cortez. “There’s something deeply satisfying about seeing how a fresh coat of paint can breathe new life into a room or building. It’s rewarding to know that our work leaves a lasting, positive impact on our clients’ everyday lives.” Most people don’t realize how eco-conscious the painting industry has become, Cortez went on. “At Purple Painting, we use low-VOC and eco-friendly paints, which not only improve air quality but also protect the environment. It’s an industry-wide shift that aligns with our values, and we’re proud to offer sustainable options to our clients without compromising on quality or aesthetics.”

Runner-Up: Pacific Painting Company

Plumber

Kenny Jorgensen Plumbing

(805) 964-7001

“My dad, Erik, started the business in 1960,” said Kenny Jorgensen of his impressive plumbing pedigree. “I started working for my dad in my late teens, took over the business when I was in my early twenties, and have owned Jorgensen Plumbing for the past 45 years.” He truly enjoys helping people, Kenny said, “and I have been blessed with the most wonderful customers my entire career. My son is also a plumber in town (he owns Aaron Jorgensen Plumbing), so we’re keeping it in the family! … Thank you so much for this honor!”

Runner-Up: Good Land Plumbing & Construction

Real Estate Agent

Kat Hitchcock

“Being in the industry for 10 years, I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support my clients have provided through ALL differing market conditions,” said real estate agent extraordinaire Kat Hitchcock, a Texas native who credits her years working in the dog-eat-dog world of advertising for her ability to negotiate and problem-solve. “They are the reason I became a Realtor — so that I can provide the best service with excellence and dedication, no matter the price point.”

Runner-Up: David Kim

Real Estate Company

Village Properties Realtors

“Because they have amazing agents,” said Tomi S. when explaining her vote. “Super helpful in selling, knowledgeable about the market, great connections,” said Victoria H., who had similar thinking. “They take personal care of you so all your needs are met.” A home is likely the most important purchase anyone makes in their lives, said Billy Goldstein with Village Properties. “It’s beyond gratifying to get them through the cumbersome process with an end result that is positive for both parties.” And if he were to try another way to make people happy? “I would love to own an ice cream truck and just bring joy to people, eating half the ice cream on the way,” he said.

Runner-Up: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Real Estate Team

The Hall Team

compass.com/agents/the-hall-team

“The Hall Team is thrilled to be the winner for Best Real Estate Team for the sixth straight year!” said Kevin Hall. “The real estate world has seen its biggest industry changes in decades this year. There’s now more clarity and more options about how the process of buying and selling works.” With lower interest rates on the way, more people are asking them about their options, Hall said. “As Santa Barbara’s favorite real estate team, our team is happy to give advice. Thank you to the Indy readers and community for voting us number one again.”

Runner-Up: Zia Group

Roofing Service

Action Roofing

“I have been doing roofing in this town for well over 40 years,” said Action Roofing owner Jack Martin, not in order to boast, but to explain why he can “problem-solve issues that others cannot figure out.” Even a lot of experience, however, can only take you so far, he acknowledged. “We always want to be on the cutting edge of technology too,” he said. “We document all projects with photos and share them with the client through our new cloud-based program.” Reader Mark M. said he appreciated the consistent communication from Action and said the new roof over his head “is worth every penny.”

Runner-Up: Quality Roofing

Solar Power Company

Brighten Solar Co.

“At Brighten, we care,” said CEO Marine Schumann. “Really. Care is in our company’s DNA — it’s how we hire, train, collaborate. We want to be catalysts of solar adoption. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to clean energy, and we’ve always been convinced that we had to provide the best possible experience, even more so when people are hiring us to do the right thing. We have gathered an incredible group of people who are not only highly skilled, but also share the same values and who are excited to be part of the solution.”

Runner-Up: Action Energy

Tile Shop

Tileco

“So excited we won again!” said Tileco president Gina Flint. “In the complicated and confusing world of construction, we are here to guide you through with personal service and the best products at direct in-stock pricing. Our employees are like family, and many of our clients become like family as well. We really are ‘where everybody knows your name.’ ”

Runner-Up: Buena Tile + Stone