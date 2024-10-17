Masq(p)arade! is a Moveable Feast of Free Entertainment 

Poster for the 2024 Masq(p)arade! | Photo: Courtesy

Get ready for some fun State Street shenanigans on Friday night when the Fourth Annual Masq(p)arade! performance progressive makes its way up State Street with shows every 15 minutes on October 18 between 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Originally a pop-up conceived in 2021 as an interactive complement to Pianos on State and as a means of fostering connection as the community began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, this roving performing arts showcase is now a beloved Santa Barbara tradition and a moveable feast of free entertainment.

Check this impressive lineup:

5:30 – 5:45 p.m., Out of the Box Theatre Company @ State/Figueroa (Pacific Premier Bank). (Note: if you like what you see, check out this talented group’s performance at SOhO on October 27. Details here.)

6 – 6:15 p.m., Jackson Gillies & Connie Gillies @ State/Anapamu (Old Navy) (Jackson will once again be part of the Grace Fisher Winter Music Showcase at the Granada on December 7.)

6:30 – 6:45 p.m., Brasscals! @ State/Anapamu (Sama Sama Kitchen); 7 – 7:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus @ State/Victoria (Starbucks)

7:30 – 7:45 p.m. Zach Gill & Friends @ The Arlington Theatre.

A brief intermission between acts allows participants to advance up State Street to the subsequent piano to enjoy the entire performance series. The event is free to the public, who are encouraged to further take part in the fun by donning their own bedecked and bedazzled masks for the occasion. See masqparade.org for more info.

Opera Santa Barbara performs at a previous Masq(p)arade! (left) and another masked performer. | Photo: Courtesy; Ed Baum