Santa Barbara’s

Complete Guide to

Fall Fun and Halloween Haunts

Make Plans for Fall Fun and

Halloween Happenings Using Santa Barbara’s

Complete Guide to the Season

By Terry Ortega & Lola Watts

October 24, 2024

Eerie Marriott Manor | Credit: Courtesy

As the days get shorter and the air more brisk, embracing this time of year couldn’t be easier. Plan a trip to the pumpkin patch, go on a hayride, navigate a corn maze, collect sweet treats, or take a haunted tour. You can also learn the history, meaning, and traditions of the Mexican holiday that honors loved ones who have passed, Día de los Muertos, from Ryan P. Cruz on here, as well as find out where you can visit an ofrenda (altar), create calaveras de azúcar (sugar skulls), and more. Witch-ever way you choose to celebrate the season, the Independent has your back, except in a haunted house … gourd vibes only! —Terry Ortega

Please visit our online calendar at independent.com/events for more fall events.

Pumpkin Patches

Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy

10/24-10/31: Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch Pick the perfect pumpkin and enjoy hayrides, farm animals, tractors, educational displays, and the corn maze (closes daily at 6:45pm and on October 31 at 4:45pm). Mon.-Fri.: noon-7pm; Sat.-Sun.: 10am-7pm; closing at 5pm on October 31. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Ln. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com

10/24-10/31: Big Wave Dave’s Pumpkin Patch Enjoy kids’ activities and photo opps as you find the perfect pumpkin, from mini to giant. 10am-9pm; closing at 6pm on October 31. La Cumbre Plaza (Macy’s parking lot), 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282.

bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com

10/24-10/31: Montecito Country Mart Honor System Pumpkin Patch Pick out your pumpkin, then place your cash payment in the drop box (for credit card payment, purchase at the Trading Post). Pumpkin prices range from $5-$20. 7am-8:30pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free. montecitocountrymart.com/events

Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy

10/24-10/31: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch Immerse yourself in pumpkins, gourds, squash, hay bales, the kids’ maze, a 14-acre corn maze, a scavenger hunt, and more! 10am-6pm. Night Maze: Fri.-Sat.: 6-9pm. Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, 1035 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang. Free; maze: $5-10; Night Maze: $15. Call (805) 331-1948.

facebook.com/SolvangFarmerPumkinPatch

10/24-10/31: Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Festival Scarecrows will be displayed around the six townships of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang with one community to win the Annual Harvest Cup. Visit the website for locations and to cast your vote. Free.syvscarecrows.com

10/24-10/31: Los Olivos Scarecrow Festival Walk around town to see all the scarecrows — humorous, all-natural, and more — and then vote for your favorite. Various locations in Los Olivos. Free.losolivosca.com/syv-scarecrow-fest

Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy

10/24-10/31: Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch Pick out the best pumpkin during the week or take a daytime hayride on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5pm (no hayride on Halloween). 10am-7pm. Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 3277 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free; hayrides: $5. Call (805) 669-7077. boccalipumpkins.com

10/24-10/31: Zellers Farms Pumpkin Patch Wind your way through the corn Maze, meet the menagerie of farm animals, and pick from traditional pumpkins and heirloom varieties. Thu.-Fri., Mon.-Wed.: 2-6pm; Sat.-Sun.: 10am-6pm. Zellers Farms, 2050 Sweeney Rd., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 757-7906. tinyurl.com/Zellers-Farms

Trick-or-Treating

South Coast Railroad Museum Spooky Train & Haunted Depot | Credit: Courtesy

10/25: South Coast Railroad Museum Spooky Train & Haunted Depot Families are invited to dress in costume and embark on a spooky train ride, collect candy, hear spooky tales, take a haunted tour, and more. 4-8pm. South Coast Railroad Museum, Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd. Children: $8-$10; adults: free.tinyurl.com/Spooky-Train

Boo at the Zoo | Credit: Courtesy

10/25-10/27: Boo at the Zoo Come in costume and experience a festive night of safe trick-or-treating, a hay bale maze, mad science experiments, animal encounters, and more. Treats and boo-zy adult drinks will be available for purchase. 5-8pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $18-$25 (members will receive a $3 discount per ticket). Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo

10/25: Floating Pumpkin Patch Make a splash at the pool as you dive for a floating pumpkin to take home and take photos at a photo booth. Children under the age of 12 and non-swimmers must be accompanied by an adult in the water. 4-6pm. S.B. Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Wy. Members: $5; non-members: $10. Call (805) 687-7727.

tinyurl.com/FloatingPumpkinsSB24

10/26: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara S.B.’s Annual Boo-cara! Families in the community are invited to enjoy property-wide trick-or-treating, family games, art projects, a pumpkin patch, photo booth, and more with a drink-or-treat for the adults. Sat.: 5-7pm. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. Ages 5+: $35; GA: $65. Call (805) 968-0100. tinyurl.com/Boocara2024

10/26: Lompoc Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat Kids can visit participating businesses on the 100 block of South H Street with a pumpkin in the window and participate in free activities. Visit the website for a map of locations. 1-3pm. Old Town Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 736-4567. tinyurl.com/OldTownLompocTrickorTreat

10/26: S.B. Downtown Trick-or-Treat Show off your costumes and visit more than 50 downtown businesses that display the “Trick-or-Treat” signs for sweets and treats! 3-6pm. Downtown S.B. Free. Call (805) 962-2098. downtownsb.org/events/trick-or-treat

S.B. Police Activities League (SBPAL), S.B. Parks & Rec, and S.B. Youth Council: Trunk or Treat | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: S.B. Police Activities League (SBPAL), S.B. Parks & Rec, and S.B. Youth Council: Trunk or Treat 2024 This family-friendly, outdoor event will offer a safe alternative to your traditional Halloween trick-or-treating. Wear costumes and bring a bag to collect your candy! Este evento familiar al aire libre es una alternativa segura al tradicional “truco o trato” de Halloween. Lleva disfraces y una bolsa para recoger los caramelos. 5-7:30pm. Spencer Adams Parking Lot, 1235 Chapala St. Free. Call (805) 962-5560. sbpal.org/trunk-or-treat

10/31: Eerie Marriott Manor Dress in your best costume for a contest, win prizes, show off your moves at a dance party, and enjoy festive food and drinks. 6-9pm. Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton. Free. Call (805) 688-1000.tinyurl.com/EerieMarriottManor

10/31: Goleta Candy Crawl Trick-or-treat around the city, shop local, and have the chance to win prizes. 3-6pm. 5708 Hollister Ave., #A 101, Goleta. tinyurl.com/GoletaCandyCrawl

10/31: The Towbes Group Presents: Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Bring your trick-or-treat bags to visit local businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Cold Stone, The Pet House, and more! There will be activities, face-painting, a deejay and dancing, bouncy houses, and a costume contest with a $350 prize. 3-6pm. Calle Real Center, 5660 Calle Real, Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Spooktacular24

10/31: Lompoc Library Trick-or-Treat & Craft Put on your best costume and stop by the library on the spookiest day of the year for some candy and a children’s craft. 2-4pm. Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc. Free.tinyurl.com/LompocLibraryTrickorTreat

Especially Fun for

Kids and Families

Spooky Skies Presentation in Gladwin Planetarium | Credit: Courtesy

10/25: Halloween Craft & Movie Night Children ages 5-12 are invited to join Yellow Bird Music Inc. for a fun-filled Halloween event where you can hand-paint your own ghost; watch the 1966 classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; and enjoy Halloween games. 6:30-8pm. Yellow Bird Music, 2600 De la Vina St., Ste. F. $50. Call (805) 898-9070.

yellowbirdmusic.com/specialevents

10/25: The Waldorf School of S.B.’s Halloween Journey Take a tour through fairy-tale vignettes meant to inspire wonder for all participants with each stop on the journey to feature a performance and a goodie bag gift. Visit the website to choose a time slot and purchase tickets. The Waldorf School of S.B., 7421 Mirano Dr., Goleta. Children: free-$20; adults: $25. Call (805) 967-6656.

tinyurl.com/HalloweenJourney24

10/26: Explore Ecology Halloween Crafternoon Whether you have purchased a costume that needs a bit of added flair (like a wand, crown, or mask) or you want to make Halloween decorations, join this crafting session. 11:30am-1:00pm. EE Makerspace, Art from Scrap Creative Reuse Store, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Ages 5+ (accompanied by an adult). Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar/list

10/26: Fall Fest 2024 This celebration will feature a costume contest, hay rides, games, bounce houses, and more. 3:30-6pm. Community Covenant Church of Goleta, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 967-2671. Free. comcov.org

10/26: Boo Bash The S.B. Rotary Club North invites everyone and their dogs to join for family games, a parade, a dog and kids’ costume contest, and more! Visit the website for the schedule. 10am-2pm. Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, 131 Castillo St. Free. Email info@sbboobash.org. sbboobash.org

10/26: Fall Family Festival 2024 Wear something fun (no scary or violent costumes) to join at the transformed “fun zone” with bounce houses, games for all ages, a cotton candy machine, prizes, Trunk or Treat, and more! Lunch will be available for purchase. 11:30am-2:30pm. Free Methodist Church of S.B., 1435 Cliff Dr. Free.tinyurl.com/FallFamilyFestival24

10/27: Lompoc Dunkin’ for Pumpkins Take a dive into a floating pumpkin patch, and, after your swim, paint the pumpkin you picked out. 10-11am. Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc. GA: $10; pumpkins priced separately. Call (805) 875-2782.

tinyurl.com/DunkinForPumpkins24

10/28, 10/30-10/31, 11/1: Spooky Skies Presentation in Gladwin Planetarium Families can learn about some of the scariest things up in the night sky, such as vampire stars, super voids, dark nebulae, and more with a live Q&A. 2pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Members: free; GA: $14-$19. Ages 5+. Call (805) 682-4711.

tinyurl.com/SpookySkies24

10/31: Trick or Treat on Milpas Street Businesses will post balloons outside their establishments to show they are giving candy to the children. Representatives from the city and county will have tables set up next to La Super-Rica Taqueria (622 N. Milpas St.) with information. 3-5pm. Milpas Street Corridor. Free. sbeastside.org/halloween

Other Fun and

Spooky Suggestions

Howl-oween Costume Contest | Credit: Courtesy

10/24-10/27: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors This lightning-fast comedic show embodies what would happen if Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale was put into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks and Monty Python, leading to a gender-bending story of famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley company, who chase Count Dracula from the English countryside to Transylvania. Thu: 7:30pm; Fri.: 8pm; Sat.: 3 and 8pm; Sun.: 2pm. The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. $25-$90. Call (805) 965-5400. etcsb.org/whats-on

10/24-11/3: Old Solvang Real Ghost Hunting Tour: The Haunt This haunt will combine authentic ghost hunting of the town’s haunted architecture with engrossing storytelling steeped in eerie tales of their phantom residents. 8pm. The Haunt Ghost Tours, Solvang City Center, 1635 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Ghost hunter: $55; non-believer: $75. Call (415) 446-1580 or email info@thehauntghosttours.com.

thehauntghosttours.com/tours/solvang

10/25: Adapted Halloween Dance People of all abilities are invited to dress in costume for a night of music by DJ of Ability, dancing, and fun. World Dance for Humanity will provide an interactive dance performance for all to join in. 7pm. Carrillo Ballroom, 100 E. Carrillo St. $10. Call (805) 564-5421 or email jthomas@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

tinyurl.com/AdaptedHalloweenDance

10/25-10/26: The 30th Annual Halloween Haunt: Lost Shadows Solvang’s annual haunted house will entertain the kids (ages 12 and under at 6-6:30pm) and scare the rest as you wander into the darkness and jump at every turn. Tickets sold at the door. 6-9:30pm; kid-friendly version: 6-6:30pm. 420 Second St., Solvang. $10-$15. Call (805) 465-7298.

tinyurl.com/SolvangHaunt2024

10/25, 11/1: Paranormal Encounters Take a walking tour through unique haunted locations in Presidio East using ghost hunting equipment such as a Mel meter (EMF + ambient temperature). 9-10:30pm. Downtown Post Office, 836 Anacapa St. $55. Call (805) 303-1931 or email hello@paranormalsb.com. soltisproductions.com

10/25: Spooky Movie Night: Hocus Pocus Enjoy complimentary popcorn while watching 1993’s Hocus Pocus (PG), a villainous comedic trio of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy. 6:30pm. Free. Rooftop of Paseo Nuevo’s South Side parking garage, 651 Paseo Nuevo. tinyurl.com/SpookyMovieNights

10/25: Crafters Library Fall Candle-Making Workshop This guided workshop promises attendees the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink while making a four-ounce scented candle inspired by the fall season. 5pm. Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. $50. tinyurl.com/FallCandleMaking

S.B. Harbor’s Eighth Annual Witches Paddle | Credit: Courtesy

10/26: S.B. Harbor’s Eighth Annual Witches Paddle Come in your favorite costume gear to receive 25 percent off your rental, and join fellow witches and warlocks to kayak or paddleboard the water to celebrate the spooky season.11am-12pm. Paddle Sports Center, 117 Harbor Wy., Ste. B. $35 (before discount). Call (805) 617-3425 or email harbor@paddlesportsca.com. paddlesportsca.com

10/26: KCSB-FM and SBCAST Present Morricone Youth Live-Score Event: Night of the Living Dead Come in costume to enjoy food and drinks, and experience this multidimensional event where George A. Romero’s low-budget horror classic from 1968, Night of the Living Dead, will be screened with an original soundtrack performed live by the independent rock band Youth Morricone. 7pm. SBCAST (S.B. Center for Art, Science and Technology), 513 Garden St. $20. Call (805) 893-3921.

tinyurl.com/NightOfTheLivingDeadScreening

10/26: Spooky Paella Pop-Up Enjoy an array of wines and food for purchase and take in the spooky season in style, with live music from Cary Park. 10am-4pm. Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 688-9339. tinyurl.com/SpookyPaellaPopUp

10/26: Howl-oween Costume Contest Dogs and their owners are invited to take part in a costume contest with the chances to win prizes and to go for a light walk. Bring water, treats, and waste bags. 8:30am. K-Nine Solutions, 11 W. Gutierrez St. Free. Call (805) 451-2458.tinyurl.com/HowloweenCostumeWalk24

10/26: The 13th Annual Down Syndrome Association of S.B. County (DSASBC) Halloween Hoedown Join for a BBQ dinner, games, a costume contest, dancing to live music from Dusty Jugz, and a silent auction with proceeds to benefit the DSASBC. 5-9pm. S.B. Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. Children ages 3-17: $10; GA: $20. Call (805) 962-2353. tinyurl.com/HoedownHalloween24

10/26: World Dance for Humanity 40th Anniversary Celebration: Thriller 2024 As part of this global event, thousands of zombies will rise at the same moment for a community experience. Proceeds will go toward the Nicole Greenwood Rwanda Education Fund and the Westside Boys & Girls Club. 2pm. S.B. County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. Free-donations accepted; $50 fee for dancers.

worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller

10/26, 11/2: Ghost Hunt | Guided Ghost Walking Tour Take a walking tour through unique haunted locations in Presidio East and West using ghost hunting equipment such as a Mel meter (EMF + ambient temperature). 9-10:30pm. Downtown Post Office, 836 Anacapa St. $55. Call (805) 303-1931 or email hello@paranormalsb.com. soltisproductions.com

10/26: HOOK’d Bar and Grill Halloween Party Bring the entire family, dress in costumes, and enjoy delicious food while rocking out to live music by The Fossils. 4pm. Hook’d Bar and Grill, 116 Lakeview Dr. Free. Call (805) 350-8351. tinyurl.com/HookdHalloweenParty24

10/27, 11/3: Paranormal Investigations Take a daytime walking tour through unique haunted locations in Presidio East and West using ghost hunting equipment such as a Mel meter (EMF + ambient temperature). 2:30-4pm. Downtown Post Office, 836 Anacapa St. $55. Call (805) 303-1931. soltisproductions.com

Magical Brews & Bewitching Potions: Craft Your Own | Credit: Courtesy

10/29: Magical Brews & Bewitching Potions: Craft Your Own Explore the magical properties of herbs and plants as you are guided through creating witchy brews and potions that are perfect for personal use or seasonal celebrations. 5pm. Idyll Mercantile, 703 Chapala St. $60. Call (805) 769-4926 or email info@artemisiaacademy.com.

tinyurl.com/WitchyBrewsOct29

10/30: Creepy Songs in the Round Host and Queen of Halloween Jena Douglas will welcome you to this singer-songwriter showcase of classic Halloween songs. Costumes are encouraged. 6:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $10-$15. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com

10/31: Beetlejuice Pool Party & Costume Contest Don your best Beetlejuice-inspired attire for a ghoulishly good time featuring DJ Darla Bea, themed drink specials, and a costume contest with prizes. 5-8pm. Mar Monte Hotel, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Free. Call (805) 882-1234.

tinyurl.com/MarMonteBeetlejuicePoolParty

Grown-Up Fun

Halloween at San Ysidro Ranch | Credit: Courtesy

10/24-11/2: From Dusk ‘Til Dawn Pop-Up Get into the true “spirit” of Halloween with the Halloween takeover that will include haunting decor, scary movies, and a creative cocktail menu with drinks for purchase. 3-11pm. Dusk Bar, Drift S.B., 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/DuskPop-Up

10/24-10/25, 10/27, 10/30-10/31: Painted Cabernet Painting Classes Artists of all levels are invited to create a spooky or festive painting of ghosts, witches, pumpkins, and moons in a step-by-step guided class. Visit website for painting themes. 6pm. The Painted Cabernet,1229 State St. $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 963-9979 or email info@paintedcabernet.com.

paintedcabernet.com/calendar.php

10/25, 10/31: Halloween Pub Crawl Dress in your best costume and meet at Eos Lounge, enjoy a free welcome shot at select venues, and gain access to more than 10 bars and nightclubs in this bar crawl. 7pm-2am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. $25-$35. santabarbarazombiecrawl.com

Spirits & Spectral Stories | Guided Cocktail + Ghost Walking Tour | Credit: Courtesy

10/25, 11/1 Spirits & Spectral Stories | Guided Cocktail + Ghost Walking Tour Join to listen to a good ghost story, enjoy an artisanal craft cocktail, and take a short ghost walk. 7-8:30pm. Finch & Fork, 31 W. Carrillo St. $55. Ages 21+. Call (805) 303-1931 or email hello@paranormalsb.com.

soltisproductions.com

10/25-10/26: Film Screening: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Watch a screening of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (R), which follows two siblings and their friends who, while en route to visit their grandfather’s grave in Texas, end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths. 9pm. SBIFF Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra. $7-$12. Call (805) 963-0023. sbiffriviera.com

10/26, 11/2: Sip & Spooky Stroll | Guided Wine + Ghost Walking Tour Learn about paranormal aspects of our haunted landscape and then go for a spooky stroll. 7-8:30pm. Longoria on State, 732 State St. $55. Ages 21+. Call (805) 303-1931 or email hello@paranormalsb.com.

soltisproductions.com

10/26: Fields of Funk Don your favorite costume, grab a picnic blanket or chairs, and get your groove on at this music festival with Neil Frances, Mayer Hawthorne, OMNOM, Reggie Watts, and more. Noon-10pm. Elings Park,1298 Las Positas Rd. Ages 21+. $60-$70, VIP: $100. tinyurl.com/FieldsofFunkFestival24

10/26: S.B. Zombie Crawl Dress like a zombie and meet at Eos Lounge, enjoy a free welcome shot at select venues, and gain access to more than 10 bars and nightclubs in this bar crawl. 7pm-2am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. $25-$35. santabarbarazombiecrawl.com

10/26: S.B. Official Halloween Bar Crawl Start your bar crawl at the Unbearable Skee Lodge and enjoy a spooky evening where tickets include live music, Halloween-themed drink specials, free entry into the best bars of the area, and more. Check-in time: 4-8pm. Unbearable Skee Lodge, 12 W. Haley St. $13-$25. tinyurl.com/SBHalloweenBarCrawl24

10/26: Haunted Bayou Celebrate Halloween by visiting Draughtsmen Aleworks’ Haunted Bayou. Noon-10pm. Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta.

draughtsmenaleworks.com/events

10/26: Halloween Dance Party at the Piano Kitchen Dress in costume and bring your own drinks to dance the night away to the mesmerizing beats of Baldemar, DJ Turtle, and the Rhythm Industrial Complex performing their signature mix of afrobeat, roots reggae, and West African pop. 7-10pm. The Piano Kitchen, 430 Rose Ave. $20.

tinyurl.com/PianoKitchenDanceParty

10/26: Fear the Funk Costume Party Desmadre Media x Gary Polsen invites you to dress in your funkiest costume and enjoy a costume party dancing the night away to a lineup of deejays. 7pm. Foundation Press Screen Printing / Design, 38 Depot Rd., Goleta. GA: $20, VIP: $40. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/FearTheFunkCostumeParty

10/27: Un-Happy Hour Enjoy spooky cocktails that make your blood run cold, from a rum-based “Beetlejuice” to a vodka-based “Terror-tini” for purchase, and more. 4-6pm. Finch & Fork, Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. Free. Ages 21+. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events

10/27, 11/3: Wraiths & Wine Tasting | Guided Wine + Ghost Walking Tour Learn how to use the tools of ghost hunting in between sips of a traditional wine tasting. Then walk through unique haunted locations in Presidio West using ghost-hunting equipment. 4:30-6:30pm. Kunin Wines, 831 Santa Barbara St. $85. Ages 21+. Call (805) 303-1931. soltisproductions.com

10/31: Speed Friending: Halloween Edition Adults who are looking to make new friends in a fun and fast-paced way are invited to join the community for an evening of quick conversations and connections. 6:30pm. Faulkner Gallery,S.B. Central Library,40 E. Anapamu St. Free (registration required). Call (805) 962-7653 or email info@sbplibrary.libanswers.com. tinyurl.com/HalloweenSpeedFriending

10/31: Halloween at San Ysidro Ranch Dress in costume and enjoy a spooky soirée that will include enchanting craft cocktails (think Zombie Tropicali and Oaxacan Blood Moon), a spine-tingling selection of Halloween-inspired dishes, and even an expert psychic who will be offering personalized readings. 5pm. The Speakeasy at Plow & Angel, 900 San Ysidro Ln., Montecito. Prices vary. Call (800) 368-6788.

sanysidroranch.com

10/31: Carr Winery Presents Halloween Night Join for a bone-chillingly fun evening with spooktacular wines, music, a costume contest, and more in the haunted wine cave. 7-10pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. $35-$45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 965-7985. carrwinery.com/events

10/31: Halloween Party at Anchor Rose Dress in your best costume and enjoy a rooftop party dancing away to the sounds of DJ Scott Topper, benefitting No Kid Hungry. 7-11pm. Anchor Rose, 113 Harbor Wy., Ste 18. $30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 770-5069. tinyurl.com/AnchorRoseHalloweenParty

10/31: Comedy Is a Drag: Halloween Show Join Bear Cave Comedy for a night of ghoulish giggles where the drinks and the jokes will be flowing all night. 7:30pm. $7.50-$15. VIP: $21. Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St. Ages 21+.tinyurl.com/ComedyIsADragOct31

10/31: Eerie Marriott Manor Dress in your best costume for a contest, win prizes, show off your moves at a dance party, and enjoy festive food and drinks. 6-9pm. Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Rd., Buellton. Free. Call (805) 688-1000. tinyurl.com/EerieMarriottManor

11/1: LeFunk Sounds and the Canary Hotel Present: Death at the Disco Get your Halloween groove on to sets from Jack Roy, Larry Dance Jr., and Phil Spank while enjoying Halloween-themed cocktails and bites. 6pm. Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. $20-$30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 884-0300. tinyurl.com/DeathAtTheDisco24

11/2: Masquerade Haunted Ball Sip on wine, savor tasty morsels, and groove to the beats of DJ Fess for the annual Haunted Ball. 6pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463.

tinyurl.com/Sunstone-HauntedBall